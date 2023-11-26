Jayden Mamfredos-Nair: What we know about the missing teen, amid murder investigation and search for body

Detective inspector Callum McNeill speaks to media, four months after the disappearance of Jayden Manfredos-Nair in April.

The disappearance of an Auckland teenager is the focus of a homicide investigation, which has seen New Zealand police bring in a former Australian police expert to assist.

Jayden Mamfredos-Nair, 19, went missing on April 21 and his disappearance was reported to police three days later. There has been no sign of him since.

Police have said they anticipate “bringing the matter to its conclusion” before Christmas.

Where is the investigation at?

On Thursday, detective inspector Callum McNeill of the Waitematā Criminal Investigation Branch said they were focusing on a new “area of interest”.

Supplied Jayden Mamfredos-Nair has been missing from Massey in West Auckland for months.

He was unable to say where the area was for “operational reasons”.

“We will endeavour to update the public as the investigation allows.”

A body deposition expert who previously worked with the Australia Federal Police has also been engaged to help with the search.

Police are committed to finding those responsible for Mamfredos-Nair’s death and holding them to account, McNeil said.

Why do the police think he’s dead?

Caroline Williams/Stuff Police searched a HeadHunters gang pad in Dairy Flat in October in relation to the investigation.

In August, police announced his disappearance was being treated as a murder investigation, titled Operation Violin, after evidence collected from the reserve and during search warrants suggested the teen had been killed.

Mamfredos-Nair was last seen getting into a black ute with two members of the Head Hunters gang at the Birdwood Reserve in West Auckland’s Rānui on April 21.

In October, police searched a Head Hunters pad on Young Access Rd in Dairy Flat in hope of finding a body, but the search was unsuccessful.

Police were seen using ground penetrating radar, which can help locate burial sites or buried evidence.

Mamfredos-Nair’s mum said at the time that she was not aware of her son’s associates living in Dairy Flat.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS/Stuff Police were witnessed using ground penetrating radar at the site.

She said things were “always hard” after meeting with police and going over the investigation into what happened to her son.

He was wearing a black and white jacket, navy blue pants, grey running shoes and a black hat when he was last seen, McNeill said previously.

“Jayden was well known in this community and his family deserve answers. Forget allegiances, the time is now to do the right thing and speak up.”

What do we know about him?

Little information is publicly available about what Mamfredos-Nair was like as a person, but his mum had noted he had never disappeared before, and she was “holding out hope”.

NZ Police/Supplied Jayden Mamfredos-Nair was captured on CCTV shortly before he disappeared.

In a statement, Mamfredos-Nair’s family said they were “distraught” and deeply concerned by his disappearance.

“Our hearts ache with worry, and we are deeply concerned for his safety and well-being. Jayden is a cherished member of our family, and we are desperately hoping for his safe return.

“Please help us bring our boy home.”

His family asked the public to keep Mamfredos-Nair in their thoughts and prayers and said they were grateful for the support during such a difficult time.

Mamfredos-Nair’s disappearance was first publicly announced by police on May 4. There was minimal further information available to the public until August 10.

Anyone with information on Mamfredos-Nair’s disappearance is asked to contact police via 105, referencing Operation Violin or file number 230424/9683.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.