St John ambulance hijacked, crashed into a lodge in Hamilton

A man who threatened an ambulance crew before taking their vehicle and crashing it into a lodge in Hamilton is due in court on Monday.

St John area operations manager John Armitt said two ambulance officers were treating the man about 12.40pm on Sunday when he became “aggressive and threatening”.

The ambulance crew “fled the scene”, after which the patient got into the driver's seat and soon crashed it into a building nearby.

A police spokesperson said they arrested the 32-year-old “without issue” a short time later. He has since been charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Photographs show the damaged emergency vehicle being picked up by a tow truck from outside a lodge accomodation on Ulster Street in Whitiora.

Armitt said it had been taken off the road for repairs and would be replaced by another vehicle in the meantime. The ambulance crew were also receiving support.

“Hato Hone St John takes the safety and well-being of its people very seriously and any assault or abuse against ambulance staff is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated under any circumstance.”

He said St John was supporting police with its investigation.