Man arrested after failed attempt to break into Kurow police station

A man’s failed attempt to retrieve his vehicle keys by breaking into the Kurow police station on Friday afternoon has landed him in front of the courts charged with burglary.

A police spokesperson said that earlier on Friday, the 23-year-old man was stopped for his manner of driving in the rural town, northwest of Ōamaru.

Inquiries revealed he had an expired licence and was forbidden to drive, and police seized the vehicle and keys.

“The man attempted to break into the Kurow police station [on Friday] afternoon and was subsequently located and arrested a short time later, from the outskirts of the property,” the spokesperson said.

“He was not successful in getting his keys; however, he has caused damage to the police station which will need to be repaired.”

The man was due to appear in the Ōamaru District Court on November 29 on a charge of burglary.