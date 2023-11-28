Dog facing destruction after man intervenes in Queenstown dog fight

The person walking Milo pleaded guilty in the Queenstown District Court on Monday. (File photo)

A man was hospitalised with a serious dog bite after putting his hand between two fighting dogs, a court has been told.

“The unsubtle analogy might be putting one’s hand in a blender,” lawyer Nathan Batts told the Queenstown District Court on Monday.

His version of events was in opposition to that of the Queenstown Lakes District Council, which believed there was a time gap between the fight and the man being bitten.

Batts was representing Thomas Barta and Marta Uhlig, the owners of Milo, an American staffordshire terrier who faces court-ordered destruction.

The dog fight occurred on January 10 last year, and Milo was later classified as a dangerous dog by a Queenstown Lakes council dog control committee.

A council agenda item at the time said Milo was being walked by a friend of the owners, Tomas Braeuer​, on a track near Lake Hayes Estate.

Braeuer had another dog with him also – Lincoln, a labrador.

At the same time, Mark Mulholland was walking his friend’s dog Max, a German short-haired pointer.

None of the dogs was leashed, and dogs were not required to be leashed in that area.

Lincoln and Max were involved in an initial attack on each other that was broken up, with Mulholland and Braeuer taking control of the dogs.

However, Milo then lunged for Max, who was being held by Mulholland.

Milo bit Mulholland’s arm, causing serious injuries that required surgery and a week in hospital.

As a result of the dangerous dog classification, Milo was now required to wear a muzzle, to be on a leash when in public, and to be in an area securely fenced off when at home.

However, Milo faced court-ordered destruction if charges against Braeuer​ under the Dog Control Act were proved in court.

On Monday, Braeuer appeared in court where a charge of having a dog that caused injury was dropped, and he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of a dog attacking a person or stock.

During the hearing, Batts argued to Judge Michelle Duggan that exceptional circumstances in the case meant Milo should not be destroyed.

He said Braeuer did not have Milo on a leash, as advised by the owner, and that Mulholland’s injury only occurred because he had put his hand between two fighting dogs.

“The unsubtle analogy might be putting one’s hand in a blender,” he said.

“Milo hasn’t directed any aggression to Mr Mulholland.”

He disagreed with the council’s position that there was a time delay between the dogs separating and the bite occurring.

Tim McGuigan, a lawyer for the council, said there had since been another attack by Milo on an animal, understood to be a cat.

Batts said that was an allegation that was being investigated by the council.

Batts was also concerned that the council had no witness statements from two boys who witnessed the dog fight.

The earlier council decision noted that there were several inconsistencies in the investigating council officer’s report. There had also been an incident around the same time involving Max that resulted in a warning being issued.

However, the sworn statement by Mulholland was very clear and indicated that Milo constituted a threat.

“The severity of the bite also suggested a dog with a very strong jaw.”

The judge scheduled a new hearing for March 4 at which the disputed facts would be considered, as would an application by defence lawyer Tanya Surrey to have Braeuer discharged without conviction.