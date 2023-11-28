Crown says 'irregularity' of perjurer's evidence against Tamihere would not have made an impact

David Tamihere has always maintained he did not kill Swedish tourists Urban Höglin and Heidi Paakkonen. (File photo)

David Tamihere’s various lies about where he went after the two Swedish tourists disappeared showed knowledge of where the body of Urban Höglin lay, a Crown lawyer has told the Court of Appeal.

More than 30 years after Tamihere’s first appeal was dismissed the case was back in the court, but this time Tamihere’s lawyers said the word of convicted perjurer Roberto Conchie Harris was used to prop up other keenly contested evidence at his 1990 trial.

So on Tuesday, the three Court of Appeal judges were looking at the other evidence from the case.

Crown lawyer Rebecca Thomson said the Crown accepted the evidence of Harris should never have been allowed at Tamihere’s trial. It was an irregularity but would not have made an impact.

Not every irregularity led to an injustice, she said.

One of the judges, Justice Forrie Miller, said he would take some persuading that Harris’ evidence would not have made a difference. He thought that would call for impermissible speculation, he said.

Tamihere’s lawyer, James Carruthers, told the three appeal judges that two trampers belatedly said they saw Tamihere in a bush clearing on the Coromandel Peninsula, with a young woman who might have been missing tourist Heidi Paakkonen.

Tamihere, now 70, was found guilty in Auckland in 1990 of murdering Urban Höglin and Heidi Paakkonen, who had disappeared in April 1989.

After Tamihere was sentenced to life imprisonment, but before his first appeal, Höglin’s body was found in a part of the Coromandel Peninsula that did not fit with the Crown’s case at Tamihere’s trial.

Paakkonen’s body has not been found.

The other Crown lawyer, Fergus Sinclair, took the judges through detailed evidence about reported sightings of Tamihere, and accounts Tamihere had given about his movements. The stories he gave police had several versions.

It could now be seen that the versions showed knowledge of where the body of Höglin lay, he said.

The Crown case emerged strengthened, Sinclair said.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Crown lawyers Rebecca Thomson and Fergus Sinclair spoke in support of maintaining Tamihere’s convictions.

Tamihere was freed on life parole in 2010. He was not at his appeal hearing.

Justice Christine French asked why Tamihere had been in the Coromandel area. She was told he had pleaded guilty to a rape charge, was given bail pending sentencing but then absconded.

When he was charged with murdering the tourists, part of the evidence against him came from Roberto Conchie Harris, one of three prison inmates who said Tamihere confessed to the murders.

Harris was convicted of perjury in 2017, including for saying Tamihere had told him that a couple had almost “sprung” Tamihere when he was in the bush with Paakkonen. Harris died in prison in 2021.

Supplied Swedish tourists Urban Höglin and Heidi Paakkonen disappeared on the Coromandel Peninsula and David Tamihere was found guilty of murdering them. (File photo)

The case came back to the Court of Appeal because in 2018 Tamihere applied to the governor-general “for the exercise of the Royal prerogative of mercy” in respect of his convictions.

In April 2020 the then Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy referred the question of his convictions back to the Court of Appeal which had dismissed his first appeal in 1992.

The reference was on the basis that where Höglin’s body was found, together with Harris’ perjury, may raise doubts about another strand of the Crown’s case – that two trampers had seen Tamihere with a woman resembling Paakkonen.

The Court of Appeal might decide that a miscarriage of justice may have happened, the governor-general said.

Stuff The late Roberto Conchie Harris, was found guilty of perjury for what he said at Tamihere’s trial. (File photo)

On the first morning of the appeal hearing Carruthers said the two trampers gave evidence important to the Crown’s case, but it came weeks after having seen the two people in a clearing in the bush.

They were never able to identify Paakkonen and struggled to identify Tamihere. The Crown had to struggle to prop it up and the evidence of Harris was that prop, Carruthers said.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post James Carruthers said a convicted perjurer propped up keenly contested evidence of two trampers.

Harris fabricated the evidence and committed perjury. Who the trampers had seen became a key issue at the trial, he said.

It was a potent recipe for a miscarriage of justice, Carruthers said.

Justice Miller said that when a trial miscarried because perjured evidence was given, an appeal court then had to look at the evidence that remained.

He and the other two judges then went through a list of questions they had about the evidence, such as Tamihere’s use of the tourists’ car, the handling and selling of the tourists’ property, and Tamihere saying he had felt the warm exhaust pipe of the car when there was other evidence it had been parked in that spot the day before.

Justice Miller also asked about another of the informants Tamihere seemed to have a closer relationship with, had drawn sketches for and allegedly said the bodies wouldn’t be found there.

The hearing continues on Wednesday.