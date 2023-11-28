David Tamihere's double murder convictions from 1989 back in court

David Tamihere has always maintained he did not kill Swedish tourists Urban Höglin and Heidi Paakkonen. (File photo)

Convicted double-murderer David Tamihere has a fresh chance to clear his name at the Court of Appeal in Wellington on Tuesday, more than 30 years after his first appeal was dismissed.

Tamihere, now 70, was found guilty in Auckland in 1990 of murdering two young Swedish tourists, Urban Höglin and Heidi Paakkonen, who had disappeared in April 1989.

After Tamihere was sentenced to life imprisonment, but before his first appeal, Höglin’s body was found in a part of the Coromandel Peninsula that did not fit with the Crown’s case at Tamihere’s trial.

Paakkonen’s body has not been found.

Tamihere was freed on life parole in 2010. He was not expected to attend his appeal.

Part of the evidence against him came from Roberto Conchie Harris, one of three prison inmates who said Tamihere confessed to the murders.

Harris was convicted of perjury in 2017, including for saying Tamihere had told him that a couple had almost “sprung” Tamihere when he was in the bush with Paakkonen. Harris died in prison in 2021.

Supplied Swedish tourists Urban Höglin and Heidi Paakkonen disappeared on the Coromandel Peninsula and David Tamihere was found guilty of murdering them. (File photo)

In 2018 Tamihere applied to the governor-general “for the exercise of the Royal prerogative of mercy” in respect of his convictions.

In April 2020 the then Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy referred the question of his convictions back to the Court of Appeal which had dismissed his first appeal in 1992.

The reference was on the basis that where Höglin’s body was found, together with Harris’ perjury, may raise doubts about another strand of the Crown’s case – that two trampers had seen Tamihere with a woman resembling Paakkonen.

The Court of Appeal might decide that a miscarriage of justice may have happened, the governor-general said.

Stuff The late Roberto Conchie Harris, was found guilty of perjury for what he said at Tamihere’s trial. (File photo)

The appeal hearing was due to take two days.