Ellerslie homicide: Two men plead not guilty to murder of couple

The two men charged with murdering Auckland couple Fuk-Fu Joseph Kowk and his wife Mei Han Chong in their Ellerslie home have pleaded not guilty and will go to trial in 2025.

Kwok, 66, was found by his son at his Ellerslie home after a “brutal stabbing” on November 6, while his wife Chong’s body was found days later in Greenhithe.

Prosecutor Harrison Bell and Justice Mathew Downs acknowledged the presence of the couple’s son who was present at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday for the appearance of the 2 men charged with his parents' murder.

The two men, aged 42 and 26, appeared briefly, where their lawyers entered not guilty pleas and sought interim name suppression.

Justice Downs set down a 6-week trial for April 2025 and remanded the pair in custody.

A name suppression hearing was set down for March 2024.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard previously said Kwok and Chong were a “loving couple whose careers involved helping other people”.

“Mei was a 5-foot-tall, 67-year-old woman, weighing no more than 45 kilograms.

“It is beyond comprehension for the family as to how something like this could happen to Mei and Joseph," Beard said.

The couple moved to New Zealand from Hong Kong in 1988, both leaving behind large families who they cared for and supported. Chong was one of seven siblings, while Kwok was one of six.

In Hong Kong, Chong had been a nurse before becoming a midwife.

She was a “supportive mother” and “loving wife” to her and Kwok’s only son, who has since gone on to have a career in medicine too.

“Mei enjoyed reading, following current affairs, and being a supportive mother and wife. She had close friends in Hong Kong and enjoyed catching up with them when visiting.

“Although very small in stature, she was strong-minded and passionate about issues that were dear to her,” Beard said.

Kwok was a senior theatre nurse at North Shore Hospital.

He was still working hard, and got home from work at 11.30pm the night before he was allegedly murdered.

“He was happy in his own world and cared about supporting his family and doing a good job in his chosen profession,” Beard said.

Kwok was absent from work on November 5, which was out of character for him, a theatre nurse colleague previously told Stuff.

Sunday was to be Kwok’s last shift at the hospital before he went on annual leave. It was around the time of his birthday, and colleagues had planned to sing Happy Birthday to him.

The colleague told Stuff how Kwok would help out when they were short-staffed and work overtime without complaint.

“It’s such a big loss that we don’t have him any more.”