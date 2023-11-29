Perjurer's evidence 'one slender strand' in the case against David Tamihere, Crown says

David Tamihere maintains he did not kill Swedish tourists Urban Höglin and Heidi Paakkonen. (File photo)

The evidence of a now discredited prison informant witness from David Tamihere’s trial could never have been given any great weight by the jury, the Crown has told the Court of Appeal.

Crown lawyer, Rebecca Thomson, was speaking on Wednesday, the second day of a Court of Appeal hearing where Tamihere’s lawyers have argued that the Crown used prison informant evidence as a prop for keenly contested evidence of an alleged sighting of Tamihere with a woman who might have been Heidi Paakkonen.

Tamihere, now 70, was found guilty in Auckland in 1990 of murdering Urban Höglin and Heidi Paakkonen, who had disappeared in April 1989.

After Tamihere was sentenced to life imprisonment, but before his first appeal, Höglin’s body was found in a part of the Coromandel Peninsula that did not fit with the Crown’s case at Tamihere’s trial.

Paakkonen’s body has not been found.

Supplied Swedish tourists Urban Höglin and Heidi Paakkonen disappeared on the Coromandel Peninsula in 1989. (File photo)

Tamihere was freed on life parole in 2010. He was not at his appeal hearing.

When he was charged with murdering the tourists, part of the evidence against him came from Roberto Conchie Harris, one of three prison inmates who said Tamihere confessed to the murders.

Harris was convicted of perjury in 2017, including for saying Tamihere had told him that a couple had almost “sprung” Tamihere when he was in the bush with Paakkonen. Harris died in prison in 2021.

Thomson said that Harris’ evidence at the trial was never strong, and the jury could not have given it great weight. The Court of Appeal’s decision in 1992 on Tamihere’s first appeal had confirmed that view, she said.

But one of the three appeal judges, Justice David Collins, said since then research had suggested that in fact juries might place more weight on prison informant evidence than was previously thought.

But Thomson said Harris’ evidence was only a slender strand in the Crown case and without it the force of the Crown case remained.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Justice Forrie Miller, Justice Christine French and Justice David Collins hear David Tamihere’s second appeal.

The case came back to the Court of Appeal because in 2018 Tamihere applied to the governor-general “for the exercise of the Royal prerogative of mercy” in respect of his convictions.

In April 2020 the then Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy referred the question of his convictions back to the Court of Appeal which had dismissed his first appeal in 1992.

The reference was on the basis that where Höglin’s body was found, together with Harris’ perjury, may raise doubts about another strand of the Crown’s case – that two trampers had seen Tamihere with a woman resembling Paakkonen.

The Court of Appeal might decide that a miscarriage of justice may have happened, the governor-general said.

The hearing is due to end on Wednesday.