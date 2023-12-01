Girlfriend charged after attempt to smuggle boyfriend drugs during prison visit

Police were called to arrest a 22-year-old female after she was caught trying to give her boyfriend drugs in prison.

A girlfriend travelled south to visit her boyfriend in prison. That visit resulted in her being charged.

The incident unfolded at Otago Corrections Facility, in Milburn south of Dunedin on Thursday, about 1.30pm, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Police were called to arrest a 22-year-old female after she was caught trying to give her boyfriend drugs while visiting from Nelson, a 820km journey.

Those drugs, six grams of cannabis and 10 grams of synthetic cannabis, were concealed in a package, he said.

She was charged with possession of supply of cannabis, and will be appearing in court next week.