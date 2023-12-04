Driver bitten after fleeing police when his car broke down

A driver was bitten by police dog after fleeing when his car started to experience mechanical problems.

Police attempted to stop a car on Mornington Rd, Dunedin, on Sunday, about 11.30pm.

The driver, a 28-year-old male, failed to stop and later headed south towards Mosgiel on the Southern Motorway, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

But while fleeing police the vehicle developed “mechanical problems”, causing it to slow down to about 20kmh in the 100km zone.

The vehicle was repeatedly backfiring, with sparks and smoke coming from it.

Police caught-up with the spluttering Honda Odyssey, and the driver decided to make a run for it, jumping out the passenger door.

However, he was no match for a police dog, which apprehended the man and bit him in the process.

The man, who after being released from hospital was due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on several charges, including failing to stop, possession of methamphetamine utensils, possession of methamphetamine and amphetamine and refusing a request for a blood specimen.

It wasn’t the only case of poor driving across the city, with police receiving multiple complaints over a possible drink driver on Quarry Rd, Mosgiel on Saturday night.

The 42-year-old recorded a breath alcohol reading almost five times the legal limit, but she elected a blood sample, Bond said.

Later that night, police stopped a vehicle on Hope St but the 54-year-old driver tried to walk from the vehicle.

Police found the vehicle with stolen number plates in the back seat, and the driver was also found with 2.62g of methamphetamine and 7.4g of cocaine.

The man will appear in court charged with possession of methamphetamine, and historic charges of theft from a vehicle and shoplifting.