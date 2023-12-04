Police release CCTV image from petrol station robbery

A man wanted for the aggravated robbery of BP petrol station.

Police have released CCTV image of a man involved in the armed robbery of a Dunedin petrol station.

The BP service station on Princes St, was held-up on November 19, about 6.15pm

The man presented a weapon to staff and demanded money and as he left, assaulted a member of the public on Lees St.

Police want to speak to the man, and anyone with information was urged to contact Police on 105 and reference file number: 231120/7279, or pass on information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.