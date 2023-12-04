Driver who ran red light crashed into another vehicle doing the same thing

Tracy Stratton made no attempt to slow down for an amber light, and caused an accident. (File photo)

A woman who ran a red light while under the influence of cannabis collided with another driver also running a red light.

Tracy May Stratton (57) appeared before Nelson District Court on Monday. She pleaded guilty to careless driving, and driving with blood containing cannabis.

At 9.25am on Thursday, November 10 2022, Stratton was driving a vehicle along Nelson’s Tāhunanui Drive. When she was 40 metres out from the busy four-way intersection at Tāhunanui Drive and Bisley Ave, the lights turned orange.

However, Stratton made no attempt to slow down, and entered the intersection, colliding with another vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, where a blood sample was found to contain THC, the active ingredient of cannabis.

Stratton’s lawyer, Ian Miller, said what was not reflected in the summary was that the driver Stratton hit had also run a red light, and was turning across the intersection.

Stratton had a limited criminal history, with her last relevant conviction in 1987, Miller said.

Judge Tony Zohrab told Stratton the incident could have been worse.

“Travelling in that situation, affected by drugs, impairs your awareness and ability to react. This could have been incredibly serious,” he said.

In the dock, her body turned away from the judge, Stratton shook her head.

“It was amber, it was not a red light,” she said. She added that she only used marijuana at night, “for medical reasons”.

“The idea when you plead guilty is to appear contrite, and sorry for what you have done, rather than try and justify your behaviour,” the judge told her.

Stratton was convicted and disqualified from driving for eight months, and ordered to pay court costs and analyst fees.