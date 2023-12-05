The hangover: Funeral mourner's staggering blood alcohol result revealed

A suspected drink driver – stopped after attending a funeral – has returned a positive blood alcohol test almost seven times over the legal limit.

Last month, Stuff reported on the case of a 57-year-old Oamaru driver, who sparked numerous complaints over her driving, including crossing the centreline.

The woman, who was found parked in the middle of Greta St, told police she had drunk wine at a club, after attending a funeral.

An initial breath test revealed an alcohol reading of 1680 micrograms (mcgs) of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcgs.

However, the motorist elected a blood sample.

That result has come back at 343 milligrams (mgs) per 100 millilitres of blood, almost seven times the legal limit of 50mgs, Sergeant Matthew Lee said.

“That is huge.”

While her licence was initially suspended for 28 days, she has now been summonsed to appear in court on a charge of driving with excess blood alcohol.

Last year Stuff reported drink-driving statistics for each police district for the five years from 2017 to 2021, after a request under the Official Information Act.

It showed the previous highest breath alcohol reading in the Southern Police District over that period was 1621mcgs in 2018. Meanwhile, Canterbury had a driver who recorded 1900mcgs in 2019.

The highest reading recorded in the country over that same period was a motorist who returned a breath alcohol reading of 2235mcgs – almost nine times over the legal limit – in Tasman in 2020.