Fisherman who tied geospatial position system to buoys has vessel forfeited and fined $20,000

A commercial fisherman from Tākaka who wrapped his geospatial postioning device in plastic bags, attached them to buoys and then went AWOL for three days has had his vessel seized and been fined $20,000.

In the first prosecution of its kind at the Nelson District Court, Tony Peter Phillipson, 49, was convicted on Wednesday and fined $16,000 for charges of failing to carry and operate a geospatial position reporting device and for removing a geospatial position reporting device without an exemption.

He was also fined $4000 for making a false statement, in accordance with the Fisheries Act 1996.

The Jeanette, the GPR, anchor, rope, and fishing buoys were forfeited to the Crown. Phillipson had previously admitted the charges.

Judge Tony Zohrab told Phillipson that his remorse could be categorised as self-serving.

“Your explanation smells like a fish that has been left in a hold for a couple of weeks,” Zohrab said, “it doesn’t make sense.”

According to the summary of facts provided to Stuff, Phillipson, the sole director of Alfred Fishing Company Ltd and the operator of the fishing vessel Jeanette, left Port Tarakohe in Golden Bay with one crew member on a commercial fishing trip on April 27, at around 8.30pm.

The following morning, at around 5.28am, while in the vicinity of Waitui Bay, Phillipson removed the GPR and put it into waterproof plastic bags, which he attached to two fishing buoys tied to a rope and an anchor.

Three days later, on May 1, Phillipson came back for the device, but couldn’t find it. That morning, he reported it stolen and sought permission to continue fishing. Phillipson went off to undertake three bottom trawls that day, catching an estimated $12,000 worth of fish.

His offending was unearthed when a member of the public found his GPR device and handed it into the Ministry for Primary Industries, along with the anchor, rope and buoys it was attached to.

All commercial fishing vessels are required to have GPR technology installed and operating on their vessels, which supports sustainable fisheries by tracking, reporting, and monitoring all commercial fishing activity.

At the sentencing, Judge Tony Zohrab said Phillipson had said he wanted to visit the spot of his brother's passing and where his boat had ended up, but he could have gone and done what he needed to without removing the device, and there was no need for any deception or subterfuge.

MPI prosecutor Julie Wotton said Phillipson had said he had decided to go to Picton to catch up with family.

However, there was no evidence that he berthed in Picton.

Phillipson was not a large organisation or a wealthy fisherman. However, the offending was serious in that “its nature strikes at the heart” of the MPI’s ability to monitor commercial fishing fleets.

This was the first prosecution under these regulations, and a penalty needed to be set to deter other fishermen from contemplating doing the same, Wotton said.

A fine needed to have sufficient “bite” so it would not be just “the cost of doing business”.

Phillipson’s lawyer, Honor Lanham said those in court “may all be baffled as to why he did it,”, and that she would admit was an “act of stupidity”, but there was no evidence of any illegal fishing being conducted.

Lanham said Phillipson was of limited financial means and that the forfeiture of his vessel would mean he wouldn’t be able to participate in the tuna season.

Zohrab said the device was a critical part of managing commercial fishing stocks by providing accurate information, particularly on smaller vessels where independent observer coverage was difficult to obtain.

It was submitted that it was a premeditated act, which was not a mistake or carelessness, that Phillipson carried on by lying as well, Zohrab said.

“Your whereabouts and activities were unknown for three days. It’s clear you knew you were offending.”

Phillipson has previously appeared before the courts, and in 2006, was fined $15,000 for fishing in a marine reserve. In 2009, he was fined more than $20,000 for straying into a closed area to fish.