Auckland hit-and-run: Police seek vehicle after man hit by vehicle, dies

Police are investigating after a person was found dead on O’Brien Road in Auckland on Friday morning.

Police are searching for a vehicle after a man was found dead on a road on Auckland’s North Shore.

Police said they were investigating the death of a person who they believe was hit by a vehicle on O’Brien Rd, Lucas Heights just after 12.30am on Friday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, ambulance staff said.

Police said it appeared the driver of the vehicle involved did not stop and immediately left the area.

On Friday afternoon, police confirmed they were looking for a Mazda vehicle.

“Police are now seeking the community’s assistance in identifying anyone with, or any sightings of, a Mazda vehicle with recent front damage, which may have been travelling in the wider Coatesville area during the early hours of this morning,” Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Nimmo said.

Nimmo said police were actively making enquiries to identify and locate the driver and vehicle involved.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance to help us locate the driver or vehicle involved.

“Anyone in the area who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information - including CCTV or dashcam footage – is asked to contact police immediately.”

The driver of the vehicle might have panicked following the incident, Nimmo said. He also urged that person to make contact with police.

“The vehicle also may have suffered noticeable damage.”

The incident follows the discovery just last week of a body on a road near The Haven Bar and Eatery, also on the North Shore. The person was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police appealed anyone with information, or who has video from between 11pm-12.30am in the area to contact them.