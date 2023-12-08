Five arrested, drugs and cash seized in 'Southern Swarm' takedown

A total of 12 members of the Killer Beez "Southern Swarm" now face charges as a result of a Operation Bear

Five people have been arrested, including one Killer Beez gang member, and cash and drugs seized in a police takedown of the gang’s “Southern Swarm”.

On Thursday, three Tasman-based associates of the Killer Beez were apprehended following search warrants executed at a Nelson address and on vehicles in Motueka and Blenheim.

Two of those arrested were apprehended after being stopped in vehicles in Motueka and Blenheim.

All three are alleged to have regularly purchased methamphetamine from the Killer Beez for on-supply in Nelson and Blenheim, and are facing charges of conspiracy to supply methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Police said two Nelson-based men aged 41 and 60 were due to appear at the Nelson District Court and a 29-year-old Blenheim man at the Blenheim District Court, on Friday.

On Thursdaymembers of the Canterbury Organised Crime Unit, assisting the Tasman-based Operation Bear, apprehended a Killer Beez gang member and an associate while executing a search warrant at a Christchurch address.

During the search, an indoor cannabis growing operation was found and 61 plants were seized along with $5000 cash and a Taser.

A 30-year-old man is facing charges in relation to being part of an organised criminal group, along with drugs and unlawful possession of an offensive weapon charges, and is due to reappear at the Christchurch District Court on December 22.

A 31-year-old woman living at the address appeared at the Christchurch District Court on Thursday charged with cultivating cannabis.

Tasman Organised Crime Unit Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye said Operation Bear has targeted those in leadership positions within the Killer Beez and the gang's involvement in sale and supply of methamphetamine.

A total of 12 members of the Killer Beez “Southern Swarm” have now been charged with participating in an organised criminal group, being involved in conspiracies to supply methamphetamine and other drug-dealing offences in relation to the supply of methamphetamine across the upper South Island.

Dye said Tasman Police would continue to use all legal options available to investigate those involved in the distribution of methamphetamine.

“We work hard to disrupt any organised criminal group or gang who prey on the vulnerable in our community, and profit from the sale of controlled drugs,” he said.