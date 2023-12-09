Police target group gathered at Bunnings in anti-social driving operation

A gathering of people targeted by police while conducting an operation against anti-social road users in Palmerston North.

Manawatū police made four arrests and issued 17 speeding infringements in an operation targeting anti-social road users.

The operation took place between 6pm on Friday and 4am on Saturday and was largely focused on a group that gathered at the Bunnings store in Palmerston North.

Four people were arrested for driving while disqualified, failing to stop, excessive breath alcohol, and endangering transport.

Police also issued 17 speeding infringements, 11 Warrant of Fitness/registration infringements, two learner or restricted driver licence breaches, and two alcohol infringements.

SUPPLIED/Stuff An impounded vehicle from a night where police made four arrests and issued 17 speeding infringements in an operation targeting anti-social road users across Manawatū.

They impounded six vehicles, encountered five suspended or disqualified drivers and issued four green stickers, two pink stickers and one blue sticker.

During the evening, several patrons blocked roadways and officers and two dog handlers were deployed, with one person arrested for endangering transport.

At 11pm, the group moved from Bunnings and broke into several lines of vehicles.

The majority regrouped at the Kakariki Bridge, near the Halcombe township.

Police staff engaged with several drivers there and only minor offending was detected.

After less than an hour, the group relocated to Tiakatahuna Road/SH 56.

Between 1am and 4am, police observed a fleeing driver in a stolen vehicle, who was later located and arrested at a nearby address.

Police said behaviour was incredibly frustrating for the community, in terms of the noise it generated, risk it posed, and the damage it caused.

“We continue to encourage people to report this behaviour to police at the time, and we will respond as appropriate, assessing the risk each situation presents.

“Police want to remind the public that if you are caught for this type of behaviour, as a driver or the registered owner of a vehicle, you will be held accountable.”