Man sent flying by car doing burnouts at Hamilton street race meet

A car doing burnouts in the middle of the road has sent a man flying through the air at a Hamilton car meet, after hitting him at high speeds.

Around a thousand people attended the meet over the weekend – at which two people were also stabbed and over 200 were issued with infringement notices, according to police.

Footage seen by Stuff shows fireworks going off around an intersection, with a car doing burnouts in the middle of it.

As a crowd gathers, filming the vehicle, one person ventures too close and is hit by the car, sending him flying. The man does a flip, before landing on the road.

Other footage taken on the night shows traffic at a complete standstill, as hundreds of cars park on the street while their owners get out to watch the burnouts.

One Pukete resident told Stuff they were woken up at 2:30am to “the screaming of sliding or slipping tyres”.

The resident said they didn’t know what was happening at the time, but knew that it was close by due to how loud it was.

“I was initially concerned about...any car rider being injured or, worse still, even killed.”

The two people were stabbed just after midnight at the car meet, on SH27, in the Matamata area, police said.

An eyewitness, who Stuff has agreed not to name, said the person was attacked whilst the cars were doing skids.

A girl was going around asking people to let the ambulance through, which was when the witness saw a man lying on the ground.

He was passed out, holding his organs, the witness said.

A baby was also found in a vehicle at the event, police said.

Hamilton City Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin said they were still making follow-up inquiries into the incident.

On top of the stabbing, police issued more than 200 infringement notices and made 12 arrests over the course of the night, he said.

While most of the infringements were issued as a result of driving, a number of other notices were issued to bystanders who were drinking alcohol within a liquor ban area, he said.

“We know the community is sick and tired of this behaviour and people who needlessly put others at risk.”

Loughrin said police were wanting to send a message to those involved that they would be held to account for any illegal activity – either at the time or after the fact.

They would be using CCTV, he said, to follow up on criminal offending.