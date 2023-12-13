'A young man who had his whole life in front of him': Missing Alexandra man Christopher Bates declared dead by coroner

Alexandra man Christopher (Chris) Bates, 22, who went missing in 2018, has been declared dead by a coroner.

Almost six years after he disappeared, Alexandra man Chris Bates has been declared dead by a coroner, but with no body and no answers to what happened to him, it is little comfort to his family.

Christopher James Bates died on or after February 11, 2018, at an unknown location, coroner Heather McKenzie found in a decision made public today.

The 22-year-old was a fruit picker in his home town of Alexandra, having recently completed an accounting degree at Otago University.

On February 11, he went swimming with a friend in the river and bought some cigarettes at a petrol station.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Posters were distributed around Alexandra for missing man Chris Bates.

That was the last confirmed sighting of him.

Police, family, friends, and volunteers have spent hundreds of hours searching since but have found no answers, his father John Bates said.

“The coroner’s report has told us nothing we didn’t already know. We don’t know where his body is, and we don’t know what happened to him.

“There’s no easy way to lose a son or a daughter, but it would be good to have a grave and to be able to lay him to rest.”

The coroner’s report identified Chris experienced depression in 2015 and that he had been upset the night before he went missing.

His home computer revealed that several YouTube videos related to suicide were viewed on a related device – possibly his phone – between February 10 and February 12.

But there was no evidence of what happened to him.

SUPPLIED Chris Bates had a strong sense of justice, his father says.

“Lots of young men struggle, but would it be enough to take his life?” John said.

John said he couldn’t imagine anyone wanting to hurt Chris.

“He didn’t really make enemies, but had a very strong sense of right and wrong, so he could have upset somebody at some stage.”

As a teenager, Chris worked at the Alexandra New World and shared a story with his father of two young men pushing in front of an elderly lady in the queue.

Chris asked them to let the lady go first, but they refused.

“So he put their oranges through as limes. Instead of being charged $1.99, they paid $20 a kilo or whatever it was.”

The coroner found Chris was actively looking for work as an accountant in early 2018 and had several interviews.

Friends described him as a positive person, who was stressed about potentially moving away from Alexandra and his friend group.

They said he smoked cannabis “pretty regularly,” had “dabbled” in other drugs and consumed alcohol, but was not a big drinker.

The day before he went missing, Chris was drinking with friends.

At one point, he was crying. When asked what was wrong, he told his friends they would not understand.

At about 9am on February 11, friends dropped him at home. He spoke with his father, who thought he was his normal self, but a little hung over.

SUPPLIED/Stuff One of the last images believed to show Chris Bates.

Later in the morning, Chris went to meet his friend for a swim in the river.

Chris was seen on a CCTV camera buying cigarettes at the petrol station at 3.51pm that day.

Family members were not initially concerned that he had not returned home, but a few days later they found his wallet and the card used to buy the cigarettes in his bedroom in a pile of clothing on the floor.

It appeared he had been home since purchasing the cigarettes, though he was not seen.

He was reported missing to police on February 15.

An extensive police investigation ensued, including interviews with family and friends, viewing CCTV footage, searches by foot and later using drones and cadaver dogs, but over five years he was not found.

The last signal from Chris’s cell phone was received at 10.50am on February 12. He had not been conclusively seen or heard from since, his phone had not been active, and there was no record of anyone leaving New Zealand on his passport.

SUPPLIED Chris Bates’ family retain many memories of a young man with his whole life in front of him.

The coroner was satisfied on the balance of probabilities that Chris had died.

John said the coroner’s ruling meant his family can complete formalities such as getting a death certificate and closing his bank account.

“But I’ve got no idea where he is or what’s happened to him.

“All I’ve got is really good memories of a young man who had his whole life in front of him.”

