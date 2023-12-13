'Morally wrong': Angela Blackmoore's fiancé questions part payment of $100k police reward

The fiancé of murder victim Angela Blackmore says it’s “morally wrong” police only paid part of a $100,000 reward to the secret informant whose tip-off helped catch her killers.

“They got three convictions… what else did they [the informant] have to do?” Laurie Anderson says.

Anderson’s comments came after Stuff revealed police had only paid out about half of the reward to the informant, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, despite their information proving crucial in solving the high-profile cold case.

While grateful the lure of the money may have helped catch his partner’s killers, he believes the part payment sets a bad precedent that may deter others from coming forward in the future.

“If you offer a reward and then water it down, what's the incentive for people to trust what you're offering?”

Iain McGregor/Stuff The secret informant whose tip helped catch Angela Blackmoore’s killer only received part of the $100,000 reward.

Stuff first contacted the police a week ago about the part payment of the reward, but they’re yet to address questions.

Blackmoore, 21, was nine weeks pregnant when she was bludgeoned and stabbed in her home in Vancouver Cres, Christchurch in 1995.

More than two decades later, in May 2019, police offered a reward of up to $100,000 for “material evidence which leads to the identity and conviction of any person or persons responsible for the murder”.

“The Commissioner of Police will determine the amount of the reward and will apportion it if there is more than one claimant,” the reward notice said.

Amongst the dozens of tips police received in the weeks that followed was one from a person who said that in 1995 they were told a man called Jeremy Powell had killed Blackmoore for $5000, and that his girlfriend was with him. The murder was an organised hit over drugs, the informant said.

Powell’s girlfriend at the time was Rebecca Wright, who later became known as Rebecca Wright-Meldrum.

CHRIS SKELTON Laurie Anderson met with Jeremy Powell at Christchurch men's prison

On October 25, 2019, detectives interviewed the pair one after the other.

Wright-Meldrum said she knew nothing about the killing, but Powell confessed, saying he’d knocked Blackmoore down with a bat then stabbed her in the head with a bowie knife. Wright-Meldrum was with him, he said, and cleaned up afterwards/helped dispose of evidence.

Powell claimed debt collector David Hawken ordered the hit, and offered to pay the pair $10,000. He said Hawken apparently stood to gain financially from Blackmoore’s death via either property or a life insurance policy.

In February 2020, Powell pleaded guilty to murder, and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

Wright-Meldrum and Hawken denied involvement.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Jeremy Powell confessed to killing Angela Blackmoore and incriminated David Hawken and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum.

But on Friday, at the conclusion of a month-long trial in which Powell was the Crown’s star witness, the pair were found guilty by a jury.

During Hawken’s and Wright-Meldrum’s trial, it emerged that only part of the reward had been paid to the informant, who was referred to as Witness X.

Stuff understands it was about $50,000.

Mike Bush was the police commissioner when the reward was offered, but was replaced by Andy Coster in April 2020. At that time, police told Stuff payment of the reward was “currently being considered, however it may be several weeks before the matter is finalised”.

In September of that year, police said none of the reward had been paid out. The following month, a spokesperson said: “Should any payment be made we will not be able to comment for legal reasons.”

Alden Williams/Stuff David Hawken and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum were found guilty last week of murdering Angela Blackmoore.

Last Friday, police said they were unable to answer questions about the part payment because the relevant people were unavailable.

On Tuesday, a spokeswoman said they would be addressed as part of a broader Official Information Act request about the reward.

At the time, the $100,000 reward in the Blackmoore case was the largest the police had offered for information that led to the conviction of a killer.

Since then, the same hefty bounty has been put up in other unsolved homicides, such as Kirsty Bentley, Simon Bevers and Ronald Allison.

Hawken and Wright-Meldrum are scheduled for sentencing on April 19, 2024.