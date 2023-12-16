'Cunning fraudster': Casino VIP's life of lies, deceit and addiction

Victoria Duff has defrauded a number of businesses in the last two decades, while working as an office administrator.

Jason Orr was busy at work when two police officers showed up unannounced.

“Is there a Victoria Duff here?” one of them asked. “We’re here to arrest her.”

Shocked, Orr couldn’t understand why the trusted office administrator at the Auckland importing and distribution business he managed was in trouble.

The Victoria Duff he’d sat next to each day was friendly, helpful and reliable, and often brought baking into the office. He was certain they had the wrong person.

“When [one of the police officers] told me what was going on I was nearly sick,” Orr says.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Victoria Duff has long shied away from having her photo taken.

Duff had failed to appear in court on fraud charges relating to at least two other businesses, and there was a warrant for her arrest.

After she was led away in handcuffs mid-afternoon, Orr began checking the company’s financial records.

“By 8pm, I was about 30 grand in the hole and literally in tears, just going what the f....”

South Pacific Shingles was the last of three businesses Duff had ripped off before she was eventually jailed in about 2007.

Collectively, she’d stolen well over a hundred thousand dollars, and forced one of them to liquidate.

After her release from prison, Duff appeared to keep a clean slate until October when she pleaded guilty to defrauding a Christchurch plastering business, where she’d worked as an office administrator, of more than $90,000.

Following publicity about that case, Stuff has been contacted by numerous people who’ve been victims of her decades of lies and deception, including members of her own family.

“She’s a nasty, lying, thieving shit,” a relative, who asked not to be named, said.

Subsequently, the owner of a business where Duff had worked since June, again as an office administrator, has also found financial irregularities totalling nearly $80,000.

His complaint to police is one of at least two about her that remain unresolved.

And Stuff can reveal Duff, a 56-year-old gambling addict, was a VIP/high roller at Christchurch Casino, where she is thought to have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars playing the pokies until she was banned in March.

Stuff Jason Orr was the general manager of South Pacific Shingles when the company was defrauded by Victoria Duff.

“The depth to which she could fabricate a story to suit her narrative has … tainted me for life,” Orr says.

‘A creative and cunning fraudster’

Born in Rotorua, and raised in Hamilton, Duff is the fourth oldest of six siblings. She suffered tragedy early in her life, when her father was killed in a trucking accident in Australia. Her mother was left to raise her and her siblings on the widow’s benefit - with the support of her local church. The church, a family member says, was one of her first victims. “I remember her taking money out of the collection plate and thinking, ‘Oh my God, you’re going to catch on fire’.”

By the time she’d reached secondary school, Duff was already a prolific liar - telling fellow students her family was really wealthy and owned a farm, a relative says.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff/Stuff Victoria Duff was a VIP/high roller at Christchurch Casino.

Her deception became more elaborate as she got older and had children.After moving to Auckland, Duff became involved with the Bay Lynn Rugby Club, which later became part of Suburbs Rugby Football Club, and was the treasurer on the junior committee. Club member Chris Ault recalls a Grease-themed fundraising night he helped organise, which was very well attended. Everyone thought it was a great success, he says. “The next day we were told the night had run at a huge loss.” Duff was in charge of the money for the event. There had previously been rumours and concerns about club funds going missing, and there was an internal investigation to try and find the culprit, Ault says. Not long after, Duff left under a cloud.

About a year later, Ault was at Western Chainsaws and Mowers in west Auckland querying what he thought was an exorbitant price for a new recoil cord for his lawn mower.

“I said to [the man behind the counter], ‘I don’t want to buy the whole starter unit, just the recoil cord’, and from an office a female’s voice burst into hysterical laughter. I thought that was bloody cheeky, so I walked to the door and looked in, and you guessed it, Vicky Duff was the office girl.”

Soon after Garth Mahony bought Western Chainsaws and Mowers in 2004, Duff walked in off the street and asked for a job, after spotting an advertisement in a newspaper for an office administrator.

Confident and charismatic, she said she was very experienced in the accounting system Mahony was using, and seemed like the ideal candidate to allow him to focus on other areas of the business.

Within 18 months, Duff had brought the company to its knees. While Mahony was distracted with building the new venture, and his father’s terminal illness, she was diverting PAYE and customer payments into her own accounts by manipulating cheques. All up, she swindled about $60,000.

Mahony says he learnt of the fraud when the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) and creditors informed him that bills hadn’t been paid.

When confronted, Duff claimed creditors were lying, he says. But cheque stubs proved otherwise, and explained why she’d avoided staff photographs.

Mahony says the “monumental” hit to his business led to Western Chainsaws and Mowers being placed into liquidation in November 2005.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Victoria Duff lives at a gated property in Old West Coast Rd, on the outskirts of Christchurch.

Duff’s deception forced him to sell a car and his house, and caused him and his wife huge stress.

An IRD official Mahony dealt with at the time described her as one of the “most creative and cunning fraudsters” they’d dealt with, he says.

“I just can’t believe society hasn’t put the clamps on her.”

‘I couldn’t believe what I was hearing’

After she was released from prison in August 2008, Duff began a relationship with a Corrections officer from Christchurch Women’s Prison - the same institution where she had served some of her sentence.

She struggled to find employment. Reluctantly, her older brother Troy gave her a job as a bookkeeper for his recently established firm, Heavy Transport Mechanical Solutions 2009 Ltd (HTMS), which provided mechanical services for heavy machinery and later leased trucks used for transporting goods.

Initially, she had no involvement in handling money, but when a sister who had been doing the accounts had to step aside, Duff took on the responsibility.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Victoria Duff and Linda Sharpe live at a $1.4m property on the outskirts of Christchurch.

Troy says he put safeguards in place, telling the bank and his accountant to watch out for suspicious transactions. But in 2021, several years after the accountant retired, Troy received a call from a creditor who hadn’t been paid and queried why he’d read in the New Zealand Gazette that the IRD had applied to put his business into liquidation.

Shocked, Troy called the IRD and found out he owed $1.59m in unpaid taxes and penalties.

“I was f...... dumbfounded. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. I rang my sister Vicky and asked her what was going on. She hung up, disconnected the phone, and I’ve never spoken to her from that day to this.”

At the time, Troy was living alongside Duff and her partner Linda Sharpe at a $1.4m property the trio owned jointly on Old West Coast Rd. Such was his hatred towards his sister, he says, he moved out, lest he did something he regretted.

He’s lodged a complaint with the police.

When it was placed into liquidation in September 2021, HTMS owed creditors $2.3m.

KPMG’s fifth monthly liquidators’ report, released in October, says analysis of HTMS’s financial records showed “significant payments where the business purpose and benefit to the company was not clear”.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Troy Duff hasn’t spoken to his sister, Vicky Duff, since discovering his company owed IRD $1.59m.

The liquidators had issued a notice to examine a person - understood to be Duff - with extensive knowledge of the company’s affairs.

“After significant delays, this person attended an interview, and our investigation remains ongoing,” the report says.

In 2019, Duff and Sharpe set up Willow Transport, a road freight transport service, which leased trucks from HTMS. In August, it was forced into liquidation by the IRD, owing creditors $500,000. KPMG’s first liquidators’ report, released in October, says the reason for the company’s failure has yet to be determined. Sharpe ceased being a director and shareholder of the business at the end of 2022.

On November 1, the Employment Relations Authority ruled Willow Transport unjustifiably dismissed one of its employees, James Reynolds, at the beginning of 2023. The company was ordered to pay Reynolds $10,000 compensation, $9267 unpaid holiday pay and more than $1000 in costs. He is yet to be paid any of the money, and doubts he will be.

Reynolds says the situation has caused him huge stress, and forced him to borrow money off his teenage son to get by. “I was a loyal worker right until the end. I’m angry, I’m pissed, I’m livid. I feel betrayed.”

While working for her brother, Duff also helped out behind the bar at The Highway Inn - a trucking stop on the outskirts of Christchurch, which was run by her older sister until just prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was there she met Grant Robinson, who was a regular patron.

SUPPLIED/Stuff James Reynolds was unjustifiably dismissed by Willow Transport, a company controlled by fraudster Victoria Duff.

Robinson’s daughter, Joanna Ackland, says she believes Duff befriended him by plying him with booze, and ended up doing the accounts for his company - Robyce Chemical Distribution - for several years from about 2016.

Ackland says her father had alcohol-induced dementia. His family suspected Duff was ripping him off, but he refused to believe it. He gave her antiques and precious family heirlooms - items later damaged in a fire at her house - and loaned Duff’s brother $50,000 in 2019, a deal she helped arrange and signed for as a witness.

“She tried everything in her power to turn him against us. He just gave her everything. He thought the sun shone out of her and she could do no wrong. Everyone else knew she was evil.”

As her father’s health deteriorated, Ackland says she gained access to the company’s accounts and found “massive discrepancies”. She barred Duff from handling any of his money. Despite their apparent friendship, Duff never visited Robinson in the rest home where he lived, prior to his death aged 71 in 2021, Ackland says.

“She was only interested in his money.”

Troy says he thought his sister had paid back the $50,000 loan - but Ackland says that never happened.

‘She’s just got no scruples’

By the beginning of 2023, Duff had been out of prison for nearly 15 years and left a trail of unhappy people in her wake.

However, the internet didn’t reveal any trace of her fraudulent past.

So when she applied for an office administrator position a plastering company had advertised on Trade Me, the owner, James Perkins*, was none the wiser.

Perkins was impressed when he met Duff. She was immaculately dressed, lived in a nice house, and said she knew how to do everything required.

But in just eight weeks, while he was distracted caring for his dying dad, she defrauded his business of about $90,000 by overpaying herself, and diverting dozens of bill payments, meant for creditors, into her own bank accounts.

Perkins found out he’d been ripped off after he received a call in late March from a supplier who hadn’t been paid.

When he confronted Duff, she confessed to the crime and went to the police and told them what she’d done.

She pleaded guilty to two representative charges of theft by a person in a special relationship when she first appeared in Christchurch District Court on October 5, and was scheduled for sentencing on January 20.

In late October, Duff spoke to Stuff about ripping off the plastering business - saying “I deserve all that is coming my way”.

She said she’d committed a similar fraud nearly two decades prior but nothing since then. Both crimes were committed to feed a rampant gambling addiction - something she was taking steps to address.

However, it seems Perkins may not have been Duff’s last victim.

In fact, the same day Stuff met with her for an arranged interview at her Old West Coast Rd home on October 31, she allegedly diverted $1746.5 from Silver Frames, where she’d worked as an office administrator since June, into one of her bank accounts.

It’s one of 35 suspicious transactions totalling nearly $80,000 that staff at the steel frame manufacturing company have identified since one of Duff’s family members warned them about her, several days after Stuff reported details of her prior offending.

A complaint has been lodged with the police.

Silver Frames owner Gary Knofflock says Duff never gave any hint of the trouble she was in over her defrauding of Perkins’ plastering business. She always presented well, and seemed good at what she did.

He says Duff had tried to hide the suspected fraud by referencing creditors' names on payments she’d made to herself.

“She’s just got no scruples what-so-ever. She’s just scum. You don’t get much lower.”

‘This is absolute bullshit’

After Duff was confronted with questions from Stuff about many of the crimes and allegations detailed in this story a month ago, she became ill and was admitted to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

This week, with the help of her partner, she finally responded.

“You seem adamant to ignore the ‘Clean Slate Act’, regarding offending in NZ, and are dredging up a past that I have already paid the price for by being in jail,” she said. “For whose benefit are you doing this?” (The Clean Slate Act, which conceals a person’s criminal history if they haven’t been convicted of an offence in seven years, only applies to people who haven’t served a prison sentence.)

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Victoria Duff is due to be sentenced on fraud charges in January.

Duff denied stealing money from the church plate as a child, saying “this is absolute b.......”.

She said Robinson had approached her about doing his books, as the person who’d been doing them had cancer. She denied defrauding him, and said her brother knew the $50,000 loan hadn’t been repaid but didn’t care - something he vehemently disputes. The three pieces of “older furniture” Robinson had given her were destined for the Salvation Army, and she’d paid $280 for them. They’d been restored since the fire, and she said if they were “priceless heirlooms” she was happy for them to be returned to his family.

Duff did not address questions about her involvement with the Bay Lynn and Suburbs rugby clubs, the businesses she’d defrauded in Auckland, or the liquidators’ comments about their analysis of HTMS’s financial records.

She declined to comment about the suspicious transactions Silver Frames had identified until “any charges are laid, there is a summary of facts, or [it] goes before a court”.

The suggestion she’d lost hundreds of thousands of dollars at Christchurch Casino was a “gross overestimation”, she said.

‘She deserves to spend a lengthy stretch behind bars’

Family members say they had no idea about the extent of Duff’s gambling problem. Some of them accompanied her to Christchurch Casino on occasion, but thought it was just something she did for a bit of fun. But it now seems she was a regular - sneaking in visits to the VIP lounge while her partner was at work.

Duff previously said she self excluded herself from the casino in March. However, Christchurch Casino security and compliance general manager Darren Henderson says it was the casino which had to step in and impose the ban. He can’t say more due to privacy constraints.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Christchurch Casino uses facial recognition technology to help track people’s movements on the floor.

Stuff understands Duff’s gambling had been on the casino’s radar for some time. However, when staff sought information about her background, she painted a picture of a successful businesswoman - pointing to her shareholding and directorship of Willow Transport.

If they’d known about her criminal history, she would have been banned from the casino, but they didn’t have access to that information. Casino staff intervened earlier this year after noticing a change in her behaviour.

Henderson says the casino uses various methods and technology to spot problem gamblers, such as state-of-the-art facial recognition cameras, which can be used to track people's movements and their time on site. Staff are trained to look for red flags. If they have concerns about someone, they can ask for their identification, such as a driver licence, and use it to do a background check using publicly available information. If a person refuses to provide ID, they are usually asked to leave, he says.

“We take [problem gambling] very seriously. When these things happen, we review our processes and procedures and technology to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

Duff’s family despairs at the situation she now finds herself in.

“I think the whole thing is an absolute tragedy. The whole thing just blows my mind. I just don’t get it,” a relative, who asked not to be named, says.

Others are less forgiving, and hope never to see her again.

“People deserve to know who she is, and it’s only fair her name is published for all to see. She deserves to spend a lengthy stretch behind bars.”

*Not their real name