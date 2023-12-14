The ghost of Christmas past: Car found 'full of stolen property' after southern shoplifting spree

Police spotted the vehicle of interest, inside was a large number of stolen items.

A woman with an alleged penchant for shoplifting was nabbed by police and now faces multiple charges.

Police located a vehicle of interest parked on Middleton Rd, in the Dunedin suburb of Corstorphine on Wednesday, about 9pm.

The two occupants of that vehicle were both wanted by police for offences in Dunedin, Invercargill and Christchurch, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

A 38-year-old female was charged with three offences, and will appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

That included a petrol drive-off, the theft of six Stoney Creek jackets from Hunting & Fishing, valued at around $2000, and homeware from Briscoes, worth $1700, all from Invercargill.

She was also being investigated over thefts in Christchurch and Invercargill, after targeting goods at a department store and homeware store, Bond said.

More charges were likely as the vehicle they were in was “full of stolen property”.

The 42-year-old male was also arrested and charged with his role in receiving a stolen motor vehicle from Christchurch, and will also be appearing in court.