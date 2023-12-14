Man behind Dunedin road rage attack pleads guilty

The 37-year-old fisherman was arrested by police after the November 22 incident near the temporary traffic lights at the bridge at Henley.

A man who allegedly attacked a truck driver with a steel bar and threw a carjack through his windscreen, has pleaded guilty.

Andrew Dave MacMillan, of Kaitangata, appeared via audiovisual link before Judge Jim Large in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday afternoon.

The 37-year-old fisherman was arrested by police after the November 22 incident near the temporary traffic lights at the bridge at Henley.

He entered guilty pleas to all four charges; intentionally damaging a truck, reckless driving, assault with a weapon, and possession of an offensive weapon.

That weapon was named in court documents as an “extendable baton”.

While MacMillan entered guilty pleas to all four charges, the summary was not read as several facts remain in dispute.

After the incident, police said the truck driver had been driving north on State Highway One, when the driver of a white ute overtook him and made gestures at him.

MacMillan got out and confronted the truck driver, later pulling out the baton and striking the driver on the leg,

The victim then returned to the safety of his truck, but MacMillan threw a carjack at the truck’s front windscreen.

MacMillan fled the scene, but was later arrested.

He will be sentenced in April.