Sex offender loses appeal and name suppression

The Dunedin man was aged 17 at the time of offending.

A teen who repeatedly asked his victim for a threesome and later sexually assaulted her, has lost his appeal and name suppression.

Nickolas Kelvin Wright appealed against his convictions for sexual violation by rape and of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

Wright, who was jailed for seven years – six years for the sexual offending charges and a further year for an unrelated charge of injuring with intent to injure – argued in his defence that the sexual activities were consensual.

His defence counsel argued his age at the time of the offending – 17 years and 10 months – was a factor not taken into account by the jury.

A Court of Appeal judgment was delivered on Monday morning.

The sexual offending unfolded in a sleepout of an address in Dunedin in 2019. Those present included a male friend, who had previously been involved with the complainant – known as ‘C’ and another man who on the night in question had been involved in consensual sexual activity with her.

On that night, the man having sexual activities with C, asked her a number of times if she would have a threesome with him and Wright, who she did not know.

‘It’s not happening,’ she said.

When the pair were in bed in the sleepout, Wright entered that room while his friend repeated the same request to her.

C made clear she was not interested. On one occasion, Wright tried to force her into performing oral sex on him but she resisted and told him she was not going to have sex with him.

Wright left the room but returned on several more occasions while his friend and her were having sex.

In the early hours of the morning, the other man entered the sleepout and told her she should have sex with Wright. Again she declined. But when both men left the sleepout, Wright entered and told her she should make him ‘hard’. Again, she said she was not doing that. Wright then sexually assaulted her.

The other two men could be heard outside the sleepout laughing.

C left the address and told her brother what had happened.

Wright, who was interviewed by the police, maintained the sexual activity with C was consensual and that he had asked C whether she wanted to have sex and that she had said yes.

Wright told the police that the two men had encouraged him to have sex with C.

“Oh she was all good,” he told police about whether he had consent.

A report of an interview between Wright and a psychologist noted him saying that his friend had sex with the victim, and when he was done, “he allowed me to have sex with her as well”.

In Wright’s defence, he introduced further evidence, a report from a psychologist, who provides extensive information concerning research about the brain development of young people.

The court noted the psychologist, who did not assess Wright, had also said that questions of age were unlikely to be relevant in cases where the complainant clearly stated that they did not want to have sex with the defendant.

The decision also noted that even if the court had determined the issue of whether age can bear on the reasonableness of a mistaken belief in consent, it wouldn’t have any impact on Wright’s appeal.

That is because Wright did not argue at trial that his belief in consent was reasonable due to his age.

The appeal against conviction was dismissed, while the appeal against the District Court decision declining to suppress publication of Wright’s name was also dismissed.