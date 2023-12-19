Neighbours at war: Police called as pensioners scuffle

Police were called to a report of Dunedin neighbours having a scuffle.

A high fence separates them, but not the animosity between two neighbours.

The pair, both aged 71, live in the Dunedin suburb of Musselburgh Rise and both came to the attention of police.

Police were called to their respective properties after a ‘neighbours at war altercation’ on Monday, about 4.10pm, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Police spoke to the man and female about the incident, which included the latter throwing her male neighbour’s phone into the garden after an altercation.

The male then tried to walk past the woman to retrieve his phone, but she did not allow him and instead “grabbed him”.

“A scuffle has occurred,” Bond said, which included the pair grabbing at each other.

A large fence had been built between their respective flats to try and separate them.

“Prevention advice has been given to both parties.”