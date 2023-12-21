Sailor dismissed from navy after strangling comrades, making racist comments

The victims said they almost passed out as they were strangled by their comrade.

A sailor has been dismissed from the navy after he was found guilty of strangling his comrades and making insulting comments.

The Royal New Zealand Navy ordinary rate (rank of a sailor) earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault.

However, a panel of military members have found the sailor guilty of two charges of strangulation and one of using insulting language – which he had denied – at a court martial at Devonport Naval Base.

Judge Mina Wharepouri sentenced the sailor to four months detention at the Services Correctional Establishment (SCE) at Burnham Military Camp and dismissed him from the navy.

The 19-year-old sailor will appeal the verdict and sentence, meaning his name cannot be reported until the court makes a decision.

The offending took place at navy accommodation in early 2023.

The two complainants told the court martial they almost passed out as they were being strangled – one with a long rag and the other with the sailor’s hands.

The sailor did not deny the incidents, but said he had not intended to impede the victims’ breathing.

The first victim was walking out of a closet when the sailor hooked a long rag around his neck and tightened it, without warning.

“I couldn’t breathe or anything. I didn’t know what was going on.”

He told the court the sailor had made a comment along the lines of: “You should be thanking me, it’s a good feeling getting to the stage before passing out”.

The sailor told the court it had been a “thrill” to put the rag around his comrade’s neck and tighten it.

“I wanted to see how far I could take it.”

The sailor said he put both hands around the second victim’s neck out of anger, after the victim ignored his requests to go away during a dispute over an ironing board.

“I was very emotional and angry.”

“I’m not in the habit of choking people.”

The victim said the strangulation was unexpected and scary.

“I didn’t know what to do.”

“I felt like I was losing my breath, but I was still conscious. I felt like I could not breathe.”

The sailor said he had previously applied pressure to his own neck and arteries for up to a minute, to get a “radiating or pulsating feeling around the head area” when he released his hands.

“I liked the feeling it gave me.”

But he was not trying to emulate this effect when he strangled his comrades, he said.

The second strangled victim said the sailor had made comments about his Indian race since the day they moved into the navy accommodation, which over time made him feel “not good at all”.

The comments included that the sailor “hated Indians” and that the victim – whom he found annoying and a “below average sailor” – had “ruined” his view of Indian people.

The sailor denied he was racist and said the comments were not meant to be insulting. The comments were intended to be “comedic”, he said.

The sailor’s lawyer, Nathan Batts, told the court martial his client had a dark and strange sense of humour.

What is a court martial?

The court martial oversees cases where a breach of military discipline or other offences may have occurred.

Possible sentences include prison and dismissal from the forces, detention, demotion, severe reprimand or a fine.

A judge presides over the court martial and a panel of military members will decide if the accused is guilty or not guilty.

If found guilty, the military members and the judge will decide the sentence.

Court martial decisions can be appealed.