Woman who allegedly bribed prison guard with sex speaks out

Rimutaka Prison in Upper Hutt is home to more than 700 inmates.

A woman accused of bribing a prison guard by having sex with him strenuously denies the allegation - saying she didn’t influence him to take contraband behind the wire.

The 37-year-old was one of six people - three former Corrections staff, one current employee, an inmate and a member of the public - charged as part of Operation Portia, a long-running police investigation into suspected staff corruption at Rimutaka Prison.

She failed to appear in Hutt Valley District Court on a bribery charge on Tuesday, and Judge Tim Black refused her name suppression and issued a warrant for her arrest.

On Thursday, the woman told Stuff she missed the court appearance because she slept in. Police arrested her at her Wainuiomata home on Tuesday afternoon, but rather than taking her to Hutt Valley District Court, they held her in the cells of a Wellington police station, she said. The following day, she appeared in court where she was granted name suppression and remanded on bail to reappear on January 25.

The woman said she’d had sex with the prison guard who she was accused of bribing – a 50-year-old Porirua man – but it wasn’t done to influence him to take contraband into the prison.

Rimutaka Prison has been at the centre of a long-running police investigation into staff corruption.

“Why would I bribe him with sex? I feel really hurt. I’ve been through hell in my life.”

An inmate she knows, who also has name suppression, has been charged as a party to the alleged crime.

The woman said police first approached her several years ago about their investigation into corruption, but she refused to talk to them because she was worried they’d “twist my words”.

Recently they invited her for an interview at a police station, then charged her with bribery, she said.

The woman said it was unfair that she was the only one of the Operation Portia accused who initially didn’t get name suppression. Having her name published was a “disgrace” and would likely have brought shame to her family.

The prison guard the woman says she had sex with, is accused of twice accepting sex from her as a bribe to take contraband into Rimutaka Prison in April 2020.

Three other men charged as part of the corruption investigation allegedly smuggled contraband into the prison in exchange for small amounts of money, ranging from $65 to 1300.

Stuff previously reported Operation Portia was launched in June 2020 after an inmate at Rimutaka Prison arranged the trafficking of drugs into New Zealand from behind bars using smuggled cell phones.

The offending, identified as part of a separate police investigation, Operation Dory, was thought to have been enabled by corrupt guards.

Detectives involved in Operation Portia, which was led by the police’s National Organised Crime Group, spoke to almost 200 people, including Corrections staff, prisoners and other witnesses, police said in a statement.

“Our investigation involved tactics like the interrogation of phones, bank data and viewing hours of CCTV,” the statement said.

In addition to the corruption and bribery offences, Operation Portia detectives identified alleged crimes involving assault and one case of using a document.

As a result, five people were charged, police said. One of those prosecutions was ongoing, they said.

On Tuesday, Corrections national commissioner Leigh Marsh said the department would “not tolerate illegal behaviour in our prisons” and the current staff member who’d been charged had been suspended.

“We expect a high standard of conduct from all employees. The nature of our work means we must act beyond reproach at all times.”

The corruption probe isn’t the only matter to cast a shadow over Rimutaka Prison in recent times.

In February last year, inmate Damon Exley escaped disguised as a prison guard, then abducted and raped a woman while on the run.

The incident – the worst Beales had experienced in his 32-year career – exposed systemic failings at the jail.