Closure of local television channel confirmed

CH39, in the Allied Press building in Dunedin.

The closure of long-running Dunedin-based TV station has been confirmed.

This month Stuff revealed that Ch39, a division of Allied Press, could be closed by Christmas.

After a period of consultation, management confirmed with staff on Thursday about the closure.

Allied Press chief executive Grant McKenzie said in a statement to the publisher’s flagship newspaper, the Otago Daily Times, that it was a tough decision.

"We also accept the timing is not ideal at this time of year but will be supporting all our staff," he told the paper.

The channel’s news’ bulletin, The South Today, would continue online, but there would no longer be a daily 20-minute news bulletin, McKenzie told the ODT.

The channel, which has rebranded several times, has reported on local news since 1997 and broadcasts via Freeview and YouTube.

“Southern Television proudly connects the community with a dedicated local news bulletins, current affairs, local information, events coverage, entertainment and much more,” the channel’s Freeview blurb says.

The South Today has been funded in its current form since 2016 via NZ On Air’s Regional Media Fund, the report said.

Annual funding from NZ On Air was usually around $400,000 per year for the news bulletin, but under the Public Interest Journalism Fund (PIJF) Allied Press received $675,000 in 2021/22, and $695,000 in 2022/23.

Latest funding figures from NZ on Air showed Allied Press would receive $450,000 – a drop of $245,000 compared with the previous year.