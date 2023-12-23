Inside police's decision not to charge two off-duty cops involved in a boozy brawl

Two off-duty police officers have escaped charges over their involvement in a brawl in central Christchurch.

A detective recommended an off-duty cop who was involved in a boozy late night brawl in central Christchurch should be charged with assault.

But the recommendation, which went against a legal opinion, was knocked back by a national panel of high-ranking police officers, because they thought a prosecution would be difficult and the level of force the officer had used didn’t reach the threshold.

And a lesser charge couldn’t be laid because the six-month legal window for that to happen had expired.

Details of the reasons why police didn’t prosecute Constable Isaac Kingi, and one of seven other off-duty officers involved in the brawl, Constable Peter Stanley, are revealed in documents released to Stuff under the Official Information Act.

Kingi and Stanley were investigated criminally following the fight between two groups near the intersection of Colombo and Hereford streets in the early hours of March 20 last year.

Supplied/Supplied Operation Hereford. CCTV footage. Isaac Kingi and Stanley.

Weeks before the pair were formally interviewed about their actions, two men from the opposing group were charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm – charges that were later dropped as the matter headed to trial.

In September, the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) said it disagreed with the police’s decision not to charge Kingi and Stanley “particularly given their willingness to charge the civilians”.

The brawl, which was captured by CCTV, erupted after one of the eight off-duty officers’ phone was smashed and Kingi ran and confronted those responsible.

After punching or pushing one of them to the ground (the CCTV footage is unclear), the opposing group turned on him.

As fists flew and people wrestled, Stanley rushed in, pushing people and throwing punches.

During the brawl, Stanley grabbed a woman who’d tussled with one of his female off-duty colleagues, and threw her to the ground near a rubbish bin.

Later, as the groups dispersed, he forced the same woman to the pavement in nearby Cashel St and held her there for several minutes.

Supplied/Supplied The early morning scrap was captured by CCTV.

When interviewed, Kingi said he’d acted in self-defence while Stanley said he was trying to protect his friends.

Police sought a legal opinion from Dunedin Crown Solicitor Robin Bates, who concluded in September 2022 that no charges should be laid against the pair.

However, documents obtained by Stuff show that wasn’t the end of the matter.

In a November 2022 “Criminal Investigation Report”, which acknowledged the legal opinion, Detective Constable Catherine Woon said “the evidential and public interest test” regarding Kingi’s actions had been met, and recommended consideration should be given to charging him with Crimes Act common assault.

Most of the detective’s comments about the evidential test have been withheld in the version of the report released to Stuff.

Regarding the public interest test – which means an issue of legitimate public concern – she noted Kingi’s role as a police officer, the fact the fight had occurred in a public place, the serious injuries Kingi and one of his colleagues had received, and that a “number of his colleagues were drawn into this altercation and have been the subject of an investigation for several months”.

Woon said Stanley’s defence regarding five incidents during the brawl was reasonable.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Isaac Kingi required hospital treatment after the brawl.

However, his grabbing and throwing of the woman to the ground wasn’t clear-cut, she said.

In isolation, Stanley’s explanation that he was protecting a colleague “would not be reasonable”, but “considered in the context of the entire incident, the explanation is reasonable”.

The detective noted the woman was “assaultive” before and after being thrown to the ground, the level of force Stanley used was “relatively low” and that there was no evidence any injury was sustained.

While it could be argued that the “evidential test” had been met, Woon said she did not believe “the public interest lies in prosecution”.

Any penalty imposed would likely be “very small or nominal”, the “assault was not serious” and “the offence was the result of an error of judgement rather than a vindictive act”.

She recommended Stanley should not be prosecuted.

Woon’s analysis was completed in consultation with two senior police officers - Detective Sergeant Tim Sterne and Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Farrant.

Her recommendations were considered later that month by the Criminal Charging Advisory Panel (CCAP) - a high-powered group of high-ranking cops, including three assistant commissioners and the national director of integrity and conduct, which decides whether charges should be laid against police employees.

Supplied/Supplied Police conducted a scene examination near intersection of Colombo and Hereford streets.

According to a document, the “File Close Summary Report”, the CCAP said the Crown solicitor’s legal opinion was “useful”.

Stanley had a “clear” self-defence argument, while Kingi would be difficult to prosecute, and the “level of force used” would not amount to Crimes Act common assault - a crime which carries a maximum one-year jail-term.

A lesser charge of Summary Offences Act common assault - a crime which carries a maximum six-month jail term, or a fine of up to $4000 - could not be considered because the six-month statute of limitations had expired, the report says.

The panel agreed there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute either officer.

Asked why it took nearly eight months for the Criminal Investigation Report to be completed, a police spokesperson said each investigation was unique and the “length of time taken may be a reflection of a number of factors including complexity, availability and the need to ensure a fair and thorough process”.

Police previously said they were “comfortable that a full and robust investigation took place and... it was independently reviewed”.

The woman at the centre of two of the incidents involving Stanley complained to the IPCA soon after the brawl, saying she believed the actions of the officers involved were heavy-handed.

In a letter to her in September, the watchdog’s investigations manager Stu Graham said that, in particular, “we do not think the off-duty officer was justified in throwing you to the ground in Hereford St”.

The woman previously told Stuff that after the brawl she had various bruises, a graze on her face, a large bump on her head and concussion.

More than 18 months later, she said she still suffered regular headaches and fatigue.

After reviewing footage of the brawl, a police source, with years of front-line experience, told Stuff the actions of Kingi and Stanley were "disgraceful".

Police policy was for off-duty officers to report incidents to on-duty staff, where possible, rather than intervene, the source said.

“The breaking of the cell phone stuff was minor.

“All they had to do was walk away and call the police. Instead, what [Kingi’s] done is that actually he’s created the fracas … when he didn’t need to.”

While Kingi and Stanley escaped charges, they were subject to an employment investigation. Police won’t say what repercussions the pair faced as a consequence. Both remain police officers.

The IPCA said “we partially agreed with the employment outcome”.