Man seen with 'double-barrelled shotgun' during altercation at Raglan beach

A witness to an altercation at Manu Bay in Raglan saw a man holding what appeared to be a gun.

A man was seen with what appeared to be a gun at Manu Bay in Raglan on Monday.

He was filmed by a witness during an altercation with another man. The pair were blocking the exit to the car park, the witness said.

“I saw he had a double-barrelled shotgun and he was pointing it directly at the other guy,” they said.

“The guy in the white singlet pointed the gun and punched the other guy in the head. After about 30 seconds the victim backed away and the perpetrator followed him.”

Supplied/Stuff An altercation between two men in Raglan was captured on video.

They said they drove up the road and saw the man in the white singlet emerge at the Manu Bay entrance and drive away a short time later.

There was a large police presence in the area, including armed police, and the road was closed by Whale Bay.