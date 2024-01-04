Former Latvian soldier who threatened to kill puppy fails to overturn conviction

A former Latvian soldier who threatened to kill a puppy has failed to convince a judge the knife he was carrying was for gardening, and that his conviction should be overturned.

In the High Court in Nelson in December, Justice Palmer examined the facts that led to Grigori Charpan’s convictions for possessing a knife, and of intimidation.

In October 2021, Charpan, then 54, took his son to a violin lesson in central Nelson, the court judgment said.

A puppy at a neighbouring house began to bark, and ran down the driveway before its owner called it back. Charpan was angry, and the owner apologised.

Five minutes later the owner went to fetch something from a car. She saw Charpan, and asked if his son would like to meet the puppy.

Becoming angry again, Charpan told the woman he had “a knife to kill dogs”. He pulled a knife out from his pocket and flicked it open.

The woman fled into her house and hid under a table, later calling police. She suffered from poor mental health, and relocated her dog out of fear for its safety, the judgment said.

Police charged Charpan with intimidation and possession of an offensive weapon.

A few days later, as police executed a search warrant in the carpark of a Richmond intermediate school, Charpan became angry and aggressive. He insulted the officers and threw a closed pocketknife at their feet. Police charged him with possessing a knife without a reasonable excuse.

Representing himself at a judge-alone trial in the Nelson District Court in February 2023, Charpan said the puppy was trying to attack his son, and that he had remained calm and polite.

He said the police had ambushed him at the school, and denied being abusive. However, he admitted he had called the officers “bastards” and “assholes”, and said less weight should be placed on their evidence because the “male police officer had tattoos and the female officer was wearing trousers”, the judgment said.

Charpan told the judge this knife was for gardening, he liked to use it to sharpen pencils, and it was his human right to carry it.

Judge Zohrab found Charpan guilty, concluding his account did not make sense, and was exaggerated. He didn’t accept the knife was a gardening tool.

The judge sentenced Charpan to 175 hours of community work, and ordered him to pay $400 reparation to the dog owner. He ordered the destruction of the two knives.

Appealing the conviction in the High Court, defence lawyer Rob Ord said under the Dog Control Act, Charpan would’ve been entitled to kill the dog had it attacked his son. Because the threat to kill the dog was conditional on an attack, it is clear Charpan did not intend to use the knife to commit an offence, Ord explained.

However, police prosecutor Jackson Webber said the act did not empower a person to carry a knife to destroy a dog: it empowered a person to seize or destroy a dog to stop an attack.

In submitting for a discharge without conviction, Ord said Charpan’s Latvian cultural background meant he had misunderstood the circumstances.

A conviction would jeopardise Charpan’s ability to home school and travel, and to work as a teacher in the future, Ord said, adding that Charpan was now remorseful.

However, Justice Palmer said there was little evidence of Charpan’s remorse, and that the grounds for a discharge for conviction were not met. He dismissed the appeal.