'They were my heart' mum's memorial notice for Bradley and Ellen Livingstone a decade on

A mother has written a touching memoriam to her two children, a decade after they were murdered by their father.

Bradley, 9, and Ellen Livingstone, 6, were shot by Edward Hamilton Livingstone in Dunedin on January 15, 2014.

That night, armed with a Stoeger shotgun, Livingstone shot Bradley and Ellen in their beds of their St Leonards’ home, and later turned the gun on himself.

A memoriam notice from their mother, Katharine Webb, was published in the Otago Daily Times on Monday, and marked a decade since their deaths.

“Ten years ago my beautiful children were tragically taken from me. Since that day everything in the world is less,” Webb wrote.

“Less light, less laughter, less love.”

Bradley Livingstone, Katharine Webb and Ellen Livingstone in 2010.

“My love for Bradley and Ellen is the biggest love I have ever had. They were my heart, my greatest gift, and they are missed every moment of every day.”

“I felt so lucky to have them, I am so proud to be their Mum, and I miss them with everything I am,” the notice in the ODT said.

In 2015, the Chief Coroner released findings saying agencies missed opportunities to intervene, including police failings which meant information was not available to the court hearing the protection order charges.