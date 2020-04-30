Human remains case: Second Auckland home searched in homicide probe

The movements of Bao Chang Wang, also known as Ricky Wang, are unknown since 2017.

A second home has been searched by police conducting a homicide investigation after human remains were found in the central North Island.

The remains, found in March, are thought to be of a Chinese man in his 30s who had been missing for several years. It is being investigated as a homicide.

Police officers found the remains after a search at Rangipo Intake Road, off Desert Rd.

Investigators believe the man's death, which they learned of through a tip-off, is suspicious. It's understood police are investigating if it's linked to the drug trade and transnational organised crime.

Not-For-Syndication A home on McWhiters Farm Lane in West Auckland's Massey was the first to be searched in relation to a homicide investigation.

In relation to the investigation, police are asking the public for any information about Chinese man Bao Chang Wang, also known as Ricky Wang, and have issued a photo of him.

On Thursday, police said an apartment in Auckland's CBD had been the focus of a scene examination in recent weeks.

Detective Inspector John Sutton said a number of leads have been followed after receiving information from the public.

Formal identification of the victim remains ongoing and it is expected to take some time because of the forensic analysis that is required, Sutton said.

Police continue to ask for anyone with information about this case to call 0508 726 447.

Mandarin-speaking officers are available to speak to those who wish to talk with someone in Mandarin.

Information can also be provided anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 – referencing Ricky Wang.