Police swarm Hastings suburb in search of person of interest

Police at the scene of a search of a person of interest in Hawke's Bay on April 30, 2020.

Police are hunting around Hastings in search of a person of interest.

On Thursday afternoon, a witness said several police cars, armed police and a police negotiator were at a residential address on Kiwi St in the suburb of Camberley in Hastings, Hawke's Bay.

JOHN COWPLAND/Stuff Police swarmed a residential address on Kiwi St in Hastings on Thursday afternoon.

Police dogs were also present at the scene. One neighbour at the scene at Kiwi St said police had been there since about 3pm.

However, towards Thursday evening, police appeared to move away from Kiwi St and focussed enquiries onto nearby Orchard Rd. Police had closed Orchard Rd off temporarily about 6pm. By 9.50pm cordons had been lifted.

Before 6pm, yelling and barking could be heard from Orchard Rd.

JOHN COWPLAND/Stuff Police later moved to Orchard Rd.

Police could later be seen appearing to apprehend somebody in the area. Police were also focussing on a vehicle. Police were unable to immediately confirm an arrest.

A police spokesperson earlier said police were making enquiries to locate a person of interest. Police said at 6.30pm enquiries were continuing to locate the person. At 9.50pm, the situation was still unchanged.

JOHN COWPLAND/Stuff One neighbour said police were at the scene since about 3pm.

Armed police attended as a precaution, police said. There was no further information available.