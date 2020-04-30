Facebook scam offender gets two years in prison

Lulu Pou used fake Facebook profiles to defraud people of thousands of dollars for concert and event tickets.

A woman who used fake Facebook profiles to defraud people of thousands of dollars for non-existent concert and event tickets has been sentenced to two years in prison after losing her appeal.

Last year Lulu Amberlee Pou pleaded guilty to 24 charges relating to her offending, including obtaining by deception.

In December Whangarei District Court Judge DJ McDonald sentenced Pou to two years in prison. But Pou appealed the decision and attempted to get a reduced sentence at a hearing in the High Court in April.

Pou had set up fake Facebook profiles and then claimed to have tickets to events, including concerts, which she offered for sale. Buyers would contact Pou through her social media profiles, and she would then agree to sell the tickets using electronic bank transfers.

But according to Justice Tim Brewer’s High Court decision released on Thursday Pou never actually had the tickets to sell and merely used them as a means to defraud her victims.

Justice Brewer said Pou’s offending was sophisticated:

“You very cleverly used fictitious Facebook names, you very cleverly used other people’s bank accounts that the money was to be paid into.”

CFFC MEDIA Bronwyn Groot, Sorted Fraud Education Manager, highlights the Covid-19 scams to watch out for and how to protect yourself.

The offending took place between July 2018 and March 2019, and she managed to make a total of $6474 from the elaborate scam.

Pou’s lawyer Martin Hislop had claimed the sentence of two years’ imprisonment was excessive as she had pleaded guilty to the charges and should have received a 20 per cent reduction in her sentence.

Hislop said the starting point should have been 20 months’ imprisonment, and she shouldn’t have received any more than an additional four months for her previous convictions.

But in his decision Justice Brewer ruled the sentence wasn’t excessive and the fact Pou’s offences began while she was awaiting sentencing for previous offending meant that had to be taken into account. She had even continued to offend while serving her home detention for the previous offences.

Pou had been sentenced to four months’ home detention in October 2018 after being found guilty of 49 charges of obtaining by deception after running the exact same scam between August 2017 and June 2018. She had managed to obtain $16,870.

Justice Brewer said he also had to take into account the impact her offending had on her victims and some of their statements were included in the judgment. One of the people Pou defrauded stated:

“Emotionally and financially, this really affected my son and I. This was the first show he was going to go to and the first time away since a major car accident, and he is suffering brain injuries, so he found it extremely hard to cope. We have spent endless hours trying to get this sorted and had to borrow money for the tickets.”

While another victim said the scam had not only cost them money, but also eroded their trust in online purchases. They said they had saved for two months to be able to afford the tickets, but after being ripped off by Pou they were unable to attend.

“I was not only devastated, I was also very embarrassed. I have learnt my lesson and I will not be trusting anybody online again. I really hope that other people won’t be falling into the same trap that I did.”