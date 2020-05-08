Napier man pleads not guilty after stabbing outside dairy
A Napier man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder.
Jordan Nuku, 35, appeared in the Wellington High Court via Audio Visual Link before Justice Simon France on Friday morning.
Nuku was also charged with breaching a protection order, to which he pleaded guilty.
He is accused of stabbing a woman outside a Hawke's Bay dairy on March 21.
The woman, who was known to Nuku, was taken to hospital in a serious condition after suffering multiple stab wounds to her torso in the incident on Ellison St, Napier.
She remained in stable condition.
A trial is set down for June 14 next year.
Stuff