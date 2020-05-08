Napier man pleads not guilty after stabbing outside dairy

Jordan Nuku appeared in the High Court in Napier charged with attempted murder

A Napier man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder.

Jordan Nuku, 35, appeared in the Wellington High Court via Audio Visual Link before Justice Simon France on Friday morning.

Nuku was also charged with breaching a protection order, to which he pleaded guilty.

He is accused of stabbing a woman outside a Hawke's Bay dairy on March 21.

The woman, who was known to Nuku, was taken to hospital in a serious condition after suffering multiple stab wounds to her torso in the incident on Ellison St, Napier.

She remained in stable condition.

A trial is set down for June 14 next year.