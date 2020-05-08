Man jailed for 8 years for sexually abusing half-brother for 11 years

A boy sexually abused for 11 years by his half-brother said the conduct became normal, the Palmerston North District Court heard.

A man who sexually abused his half-brother for more than a decade tried to pass his offending off as a form of sex education.

But Judge Jonathan Krebs told the 30-year-old his actions against his relative, who was 5 years old when the abuse started, were nothing of the sort.

The abuser, whose name is suppressed to protect the identity of his victim, was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court on Friday to eight years and two months' jail for the 11-year stretch of offending.

He and his half-brother lived together for some time, but continued to have contact in various locations across the North Island after they moved apart.

The abuse started with touching, but moved on to encompass almost every form possible, the judge said.

The offending started in 2004 and continued until 2015, taking up three-quarters of the victim's life.

The crimes took place in multiple locations, including the abuser's grandparents' home.

There would be periods when the abuse happened nightly.

The victim had idolised his relative, but the abuse went on so long it became normal, the judge said.

He continually suffered as a result of the trauma, struggled at school and had distorted views of love, affection and sexuality.

The abuser had himself been assaulted as a child for a number of years, and suffered from a variety of mental and physical health issues.

He told writers of pre-sentence reports he considered he was providing a kind of sexual education, and that he let the victim decide what sexual activity would take place.

The judge said that was a way for the abuser to justify or explain his actions, framing it as cooperative behaviour between the pair, but this was plainly wrong.

While the offending was extremely serious, discounts to the final jail sentence had to be given to account for the abuser's age at the time of offending, health issues and prompt guilty pleas.

The Crown wanted a minimum term of imprisonment, but the judge decided against it.