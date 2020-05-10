Helicopter with heat-sensing technology tracks prisoner on the run in Upper Hutt

Ricky Wilson escaped from corrections custody while being transported to hospital.

A prisoner from Rimutaka Prison escaped while being transported to hospital in the Silverstream area, north of Wellington.

Police advised residents to stay inside while a helicopter used heat-sensing technology to track the prisoner, Ricky Wilson, on Sunday night.

A police spokesperson said Wilson, 29, was last seen on foot in the Silverstream/Heretaunga area.

He is described as Caucasian, 183cm tall and of thin to medium build. Both his lower legs are heavily tattooed.

"He should not be approached," a police spokesperson said.

Steve Morgan, acting prison director at Rimutaka Prison, said Corrections staff and police were working to locate the remand prisoner, who escaped from custodial staff during a hospital escort.

"The prisoner is likely to be charged with escaping custody, which can result in a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment," Morgan said.

"A full operational review into the circumstances of the incident will be carried out."

The Westpac Helicopter, which was already deployed in the area, is also helping with the search, police said.

"Police ask people in the area to please stay inside to enable the helicopter's technology to better identify heat signatures of interest in this area."

A reporter in the Upper Hutt area said a helicopter could be heard overhead from about 8pm on Sunday.

At least one helicopter was circling the Silverstream, Heretaunga and Trentham suburbs.

Anyone with information on Wilson's whereabouts should contact the police on 111.