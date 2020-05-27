Mistaken identity leads to a knife brandishing attack on family

A Tuakau family was threatened with a knife as their attackers demanded an unknown man's whereabouts.

A family huddled behind their barricaded door as a group of attackers smashed a window and brandished a knife, in their hunt for an unknown man.

Henare Teao, 31, was sentenced to three months community detention at Pukekohe District Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to a charge of burglary.

The charge stemmed from his role in an attack which took place on the morning of August 9 last year.

According to the summary of facts obtained from the court, Teao and two unknown culprits approached the Tūākau house demanding to know where a man named “Chad” was.

The family at the house didn't know the group and promptly told them to leave.

As the confrontation became heated the trio broke through a closed and padlocked gate to get into the rear of the property.

As one of the residents stepped forward to confront the trespassers, he was punched in the face. Before he could recover, he was then grabbed and held in a choke hold by another.

The victim managed to get free and ran to the house, where he and other family members barricaded the door.

But the group weren't finished and smashed a window at the front door in an attempt to get inside.

One of the men stuck his arm through an opening in the broken glass, waving a knife, shouting “we will be back,” before leaving.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Teao hiding behind the property next-door.

But despite his choice of company, and his presence at the scene, the court heard the defendant had very little to do with the violence dished out during the attack.

“This change started out as Burglary with violence charge, but police acknowledge that you did not engage in any violence against the occupants of the address, so the charge has been reduced to burglary,” said Judge Gerald Winter.

“If it wasn't for the fact that you weren't anywhere near the violence metered out... it is likely that this would result in a short term of imprisonment... around 12 to 16 months.”

Judge Winter said that Teao appeared to have some positive influences in his life, including a supportive employer and a full-time job.

He said that Teao appeared to display signs of genuine remorse and a “mature” attitude during the bail process.

“This is found in the fact that you were on [electronically monitored] bail and when there was a problem with the bail address... and you rather than let that problem drift on turned yourself into the police.”

Although the maximum sentence for community detention is six months. These positive circumstances combined with an early guilty plea, and time already served on bail, meant that Teao would only be sentenced to three months, Judge Winter said.

“You'll be under curfew from 9 o'clock at night to 6 am,” said Judge Winter.