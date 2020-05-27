$2.5m worth of assets seized in Christchurch cannabis bust

Five people were arrested after nine search warrants were executed in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Police have seized more than $2.5 million in assets after a series of raids in Christchurch.

Five people were arrested after police searched nine homes in Christchurch on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the supply of cannabis and money laundering.

Police seized about 200 cannabis plants, a military style semi-automatic rifle, residential and commercial properties, vehicles, jet skis, a caravan, cash and bank accounts worth more than $2.5m, a police release said.

A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with importing a Class A controlled drug, cultivating cannabis and selling cannabis.

He will appear in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

A 28-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, cultivating cannabis and selling cannabis, a 29-year-old man was charged with cultivating cannabis, selling cannabis, supplying equipment to cultivate cannabis, and money laundering, a 46-year-old woman was charged with supplying equipment to cultivate cannabis, and money laundering and a 23-year-old man was charged with cultivating cannabis and possession of cannabis for supply.

All four will all appear in the Christchurch District Court next Tuesday.