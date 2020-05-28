Man charged over crash that killed Auckland police officer gets name suppression

The man charged with causing the crash that killed an off-duty police officer has been given temporary name suppression due to social media posts linking him to the incident.

Constable Naomi McRae, 35, died in February following the crash in south Auckland's Karaka.

The man appeared at Papakura District Court on May 28 charged with careless driving causing death, careless driving causing injury, falsifying his logbook and exceeding the maximum number of hours allowed to operate a heavy vehicle.

The Crown alleged the defendant, a truck driver, had just finished a night shift on the morning of the crash, Judge Mina Wharepouri told the court.

He was returning his truck and trailer to the yard and drove into a car which had stopped to make a right-hand turn, injuring the driver, the court heard.

His truck then crossed the centre line and collided head-on with McRae's car, the court heard.

“She sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision, which required her to be air-lifted from the scene. She later died from significant head trauma,” Judge Wharepouri said.

“That victim was a serving police officer, she was well known and well regarded.”

The man's defence counsel did not enter a plea to the charges but put forward three arguments for interim name suppression.

First, he said, the publicity would likely damage his client's mental health.

Second, the man hadn't told his two adult children about the charges, and to hear the news through the media would be extremely upsetting to them.

Lastly, there had been posts on social media linking the defendant to the crash, which had also contained “unfair, inaccurate and contested” allegations about his client, he said.

He argued identification could potentially fan the flames of online misinformation and jeopardise his client's chance at a fair trial.

Stuff opposed the application on the grounds that no evidence of online misinformation or mental health issues had been presented to the court.

Judge Wharepouri agreed the argument for temporary name suppression was weak and the media had a right to report court activities.

But she said there was some risk that misinformation spread on social media could undermine any possible future trial.

The judge granted the man interim suppression and scheduled his next appearance for June 18.