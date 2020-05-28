Judge blasts fraudster who scammed Māori trust to fund luxury lifestyle

Stephen Henare pictured during his trial at the High Court in Auckland.

Soon after he was appointed to look after a Māori trust, Stephen James Henare​ started stealing from it.

Within a year, virtually all the Parengarenga 3G Trust's​ money was gone.

But Henare, who took $853,000 from the Northland trust to indulge his gambling addictions and lavish lifestyle, argued his five year, two month jail sentence was too harsh.

In a new Court of Appeal judgment published on Thursday, Justice David Collins​ said Henare was the ringleader and main beneficiary of the trust fraud.

Justice Collins said the court accepted Henare devoted much time and energy to legitimate work for the trust.

But Henare also quickly enriched himself, the judge added.

He used his ill-gotten gains to fund luxuries including a corporate box at Warriors rugby league games.

"In part he did so because he believed he was entitled to treat the Trust money as his own," Justice Collins said.

He said it was correct to describe Henare as having a sense of self-entitlement.

"This feature of the case was particularly disturbing and was properly assessed by the High Court Judge as an aggravating factor."

Stuff-co-nz Henare spent the trust's money on his own gambling habit and luxuries.

Henare's barrister Jeremy Bioletti on May 11 said the concept and reality of whakamā or shame meant Henare was effectively "untouchable", in the sense of being reviled, and had no place to return.

Justice Collins said the court acknowledged whakamā might involve elements of shame, not just for Mr Henare, but for his whānau.

Unfortunately for Henare, nobody seemed to have raised the whakamā issue when Henare was sentenced at the High Court last year, Justice Collins said.

But in some future cases, courts might treat whakamā as a unique mitigating factor when sentencing a Māori defendant, the judge added.

The Parengarenga 3G Trust managed a Māori land forestry block in the Far North for hundreds of landowners.

Henare was made a trustee in 2012.

And the offending caused harm beyond "financial and economic devastation", Justice Collins said.

"Those who provided victim impact statements spoke in heartfelt terms about the humiliation, shame and loss of mana Mr Henare’s offending has caused to beneficiaries of the Trust and their whānau."

Henare's appeal against sentence was dismissed.

All features of Justice Matthew Muir's​ High Court decision were upheld.

The appeal was heard almost a year after Henare pleaded guilty to five charges of theft by a person in a special relationship and one of perverting justice.

Henare's sister Margaret Dixon in 2018 admitted three theft charges and was sentenced to 12 months' home detention and ordered to pay $5,000 reparation.