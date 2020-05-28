Henderson homicide: Two charged with murder of Auckland woman

Flowers lay outside the block of flats in Henderson where Angela Joy Smith was killed.

Two men have been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at her Auckland home.

Angela Joy Smith's body was found at a block of flats on Great North Rd in West Auckland's Henderson on May 14.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said the men, aged 51 and 58, were arrested and charged on Thursday.

"We hope today's arrest offer the victim's family some degree of reassurance during what has been an incredibly difficult time for them," Proctor said.

The alleged killing left family shocked and in disbelief.

Speaking to Stuff on the morning the investigation was launched, Smith's sister, Cheryl Ward, said her sister would be remembered as a caring person.

"Always willing to help people.”

Another family member of Smith said she had a young son, who was staying elsewhere when his mother died.

The charged men will appear at Waitākere District Court on Friday.