Murderer Phillip John Smith loses bid for parole

Phillip Smith appears via video link from Auckland prison at Paremoremo after going on the run to Brazil.

The murderer, sex offender and former fugitive Phillip John Smith has been declined parole.

Smith was seen by the Parole Board on Friday.

The Board's full decision is not yet available but a spokeswoman said his next appearance will not be until April 2022.

In 2014 Smith captured headlines when he managed to catch a flight to Chile a few hours after getting out of Waikato’s Spring Hill Corrections Facility on a temporary release.

It emerged during the investigation that, wearing a wig, Smith had used a passport under his birth name, Phillip John Traynor, that he had been granted the year before.

At the time he was serving a life sentence for murdering the father of the boy he was sexually abusing in 1996.

He was also convicted for sexual offending after it was found he had been abusing the boy over a three-year period.

Smith stabbed the 35-year-old Wellington man 19 times as he tried to protect his 13-year-old son.

The man was never named to prevent identification of his child.

Smith also has convictions for extortion and aggravated robbery.

In April 1996, he was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for extorting money from an Auckland businessman the previous year.

The man killed himself after receiving a letter from Smith asking for $25,000.

Smith had said if he did not get the money he would make public sexual misconduct allegations about an affair the man was having with another man.

Smith amassed 20 convictions in the five years before being sentenced for extortion and being found guilty of murder, aggravated robbery and six sexual offences.

Among those offences were fraud, possession of a firearm, assault with a blunt instrument, common assault, attempted arson, cultivating cannabis, making a false statement to police, theft and escaping custody.