Elderly woman robbed in Palmerston North

An 82-year-old woman has been injured after she was robbed in Palmerston North.

The woman was walking towards the town centre on Carroll St about 12.30pm on Saturday when she was approached by two youths with a bicycle.

They were both wearing hooded sweatshirts, one black the other red, and grabbed her handbag, causing her to fall.

The woman suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Palmerston North Hospital.

*Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen the youths can call Police on 105, quoting job number P042384113.

*Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.