Police responding to gunshot reports find man throwing items in apartment

Police were called to a central Auckland apartment after neighbours heard what sounded like gunshots.(File photo)

A man throwing items around his apartment in downtown Auckland has been confused for the sound of gunshots, police say.

Officers were called to an apartment on Anzac Ave in central Auckland shortly after 1pm on Monday after neighbours reported hearing gunshots.

However, on arrival police found the resident had been throwing items around his apartment, "causing a significant amount of noise and damage".

A police spokesperson said there were no firearms were involved.

"Police are aware of commentary on social media claiming the police in attendance were on their way to a planned march in Auckland city.

"These claims are not accurate."

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Protesters gather in Auckland's Aotea Square to voice their disgust at the murder of George Floyd in the US by a Minnesota police officer.

On Monday afternoon, thousands descended on Aotea Square to show solidarity for Black Lives Matter protests in the United States, with many gathering at least an hour before the official event started.

It's been a busy day for police in the central city, earlier a body was discovered in Parkfield Tce, Grafton, following a shooting ten minutes across town in the upmarket suburb of St Johns.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Locals speak after a shooting in the suburb of St Johns followed by the discovery of a body in central Auckland, near a hospital.

Police said they were called to St Johns Rd after residents heard shots and people screaming about 6am, before a vehicle fled to Parkfield Tce, where the body was found. They are still hunting for those involved.