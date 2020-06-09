Jucy rental car heist: 32 people charged, 90 vehicles recovered

Thieves gained entry to Jucy Rentals through a hole in the fence, police said.

"Almost all" of the Jucy rental vehicles stolen from a south Auckland yard on ANZAC day have been recovered.

A total of 32 people have been charged in the course of the police investigation, while 90 of the 98 cars taken have been found.

Inspector Matt Srhoj, Counties Manukau West Area Commander, said the fact only eight vehicles were outstanding was the result of "excellent police work".

“Thanks to the dedicated and sustained effort from the staff involved, we have arrested and charged a total of 32 individuals with a range of offences," he said.

“This was a brazen event involving opportunistic offending on a large-scale and we are pleased to be able to hold those allegedly involved to account.”

Srhoj said the majority of those arrested have been charged in relation to stolen property, but other charges included burglary, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, failing to stop and Health Act breaches.

The stolen vehicles were recovered from dozens of suburbs across Auckland, the majority of which were in the south Auckland area.

Police earlier discovered the cars were unlocked, so the offenders didn't have to smash their way into them.

The thieves had allegedly gained entrance to the yard, near Auckland Airport, by climbing through a hole in the fence, police said.

Police are still seeking to locate the remaining eight vehicles, which may now have altered identities.

Anyone with information can contact Counties Manukau Police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.