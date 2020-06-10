Police name victim of alleged hit-and-run in Auckland as they seek witnesses

Police are appealing for information from witnesses to the accident on Monday afternoon (file photo).

An elderly man who died after being hit by a car in an alleged hit-and-run in Auckland's Papatoetoe has been named as Gurmej Singh Lally.

Lally, 87, died after receiving critical injuries when he was hit by a car on Great South Rd near Hunters Corner Plaza on Monday afternoon.

Counties Manukau Road Policing Manager Inspector Kay Lane said police are searching for witnesses to the incident.

Police initially said the driver fled the scene, but the person believed to be the driver was found later on Monday night.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation into the incident is asked to come forward.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Mr Lally's family for their loss after this tragic incident," Lane said.

"The police investigation into the crash remains ongoing and Mr Lally's death will be referred to the coroner."

People who were in the area at the time of the accident are asked to email DLCMSCU@police.govt.nz or call Constable Chris Peet on 09 261 1328.