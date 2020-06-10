'Foul play' suspected in disappearance of missing woman Bridget Simmonds

Bridget Simmonds was last seen at a Countdown store in February 2019.

Police investigating the disappearance of missing mother Bridget Simmonds say they have grave concerns something sinister may have happened to her.

The 43-year-old mum of two was reported missing on March 6, 2019.

She was last seen at the Regent Countdown in Whangārei, Northland, on February 23, after dropping her mother off.

Investigators have made "extensive enquiries", spoken to her friends, family and associates and looked through hours of CCTV footage in their attempt to find her, a police spokeswoman said.

"Police have recently received new information from the public, which had left investigators to believe foul play may be involved."

SUPPLIED Bridget Odelle Simmonds, 42, has not been seen or heard from since February 23.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton said police had spoken to a number of people in relation to Simmonds' disappearance and had obtained considerable information.

"As a result, we have grave concerns that something sinister may have happened to Bridget."

It is believed a woman, thought to be Simmons, took a taxi from the Countdown she was last seen at to a property on Wilson Rd, in Parakao, the day she went missing.

She is known to have previously lived at the address.

On Wednesday, police executed a number of search warrants in relation to the case, and are now focusing on the property and wider Parakao area.

Stuff-co-nz Simmonds is the godmother of her friend Sandra Haggert's oldest daughter, pictured, who is now in her 20s.

The dive squad was part of Wednesday's search.

Clayton said police continued to support Simmonds' family.

"We believe someone knows what happened to her and we urge them to come forward with information for the sake of Bridget's family."

Police want to hear from anyone who saw Simmonds at that property on February 23, 2019.

A member of the public who contacted Crimestoppers after an appeal on March 10 is also being sought by police.

A direct number - 09 430 4555 - has been set up in relation to the case. It will be manned from 8am until 5pm Monday to Friday. People wanting to call outside these hours should call 0800 555 111.

NZ POLICE/SUPPLIED Police executed a number of search warrants in the Parakao area on Wednesday.

BADLY BEATEN BEFORE DISAPPEARANCE

Sandra Haggerty, a childhood friend of Simmonds, said the pair last spoke about six months before she disappeared.

She previously told Stuff there was no way Simmonds would disappear willingly.

"She has a daughter and son who are both in their teens. Her son has been dealing with a rare form of leukaemia.

"She would be there for him if she could, she would call her mum."

Simmonds had been living at Otaika Accommodation park, in Whangārei, prior to her disappearance, Haggerty said, but had recently moved in with her mum in Kerikeri.

"Bridget and her mum are very close, they'd speak every single day. It's very unusual for her to not be in contact."

SUPPLIED Bridget Simmonds was captured on a CCTV camera conducting a bank transaction at an ATM in Kerikeri on the day she went missing - she has not been seen since.

The owner of Otaika Accommodation Park previously confirmed to Stuff Simmonds had lived there at the start of 2019, and described her as "outgoing".

"I evicted her in February because I didn't want any trouble," the owner said.

"She was bringing around dangerous people – one day she got beaten up pretty badly by a man, it got to a point where I had to tell her to leave."

The owner said in the days after Simmonds' disappearance, police visited the site a number of times.

Haggerty agreed Simmonds had been "badly beaten" about a week before she went missing.

"Her wrist was broken as well as her arm and this man had tried to gouge her eye out."

The attack led Haggerty to believe Simmonds may have gotten into some trouble and someone had "done something to her".

TIMELINE OF BRIDGET SIMMONDS' DISAPPEARANCE

February 22, 2019: Simmonds spends the night in Kerikeri with her mother Carol Callen.

February 23, 2019: At 11am, Simmonds and Callen begin travelling to Whangārei from Kerikeri.

11.10am: They stop at Kerikeri Countdown.

11:16am Kerikeri ANZ ATM transaction by Simmonds. CCTV video captures this moment.

11:30am: The pair continues through to Whangārei.

12:30pm to 1pm: They arrive at Countdown Regent, Whangārei. Simmonds is dropped off and she walks off on foot. This is the last confirmed sighting of her.

March 6, 2019: Simmonds' family report her missing. A missing person inquiry begins.

June 10, 2020: Police announce disappearance being treated as suspicious and now believe that something sinister may have happened to her.