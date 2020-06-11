Bridget Simmonds disappearance: Digger used to search ex-partner's former home

Bridget Simmonds was last seen at a Countdown store in February 2019.

The police officer heading the investigation of missing Whangārei woman Bridget Simmonds said he wished new leads about her disappearance had been given to police earlier.

The 43-year-old mother-of-two was last seen in Whangārei on February 23, 2019 and was reported missing on March 6, 2019.

But it was not until an appeal on the anniversary of her disappearance that more information came forward, leading police to suspect foul play, Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton said.

NZ police/supplied Police continue to search around a property in Parakao, west of Whangarei, in relation to the disappearance of Bridget Simmonds.

Officers are now searching a whanāu property, at Parakao, west of Whangārei, where Simmonds' former partner was staying at the time of her disappearance, Clayton said.

Police are now satisfied she took a taxi out to the property on February 23, 2019, Clayton said.

"That's the last known place that we know her to be at."

More than 50 police officers continued to search the property on Thursday, including specialist search teams from Auckland, although the police dive squad finished on Wednesday.

SUPPLIED Bridget Odelle Simmonds was 42 when she went missing on February 23, 2019.

Clayton said a digger driver had also been called in, to help police search through piles of rubbish and a long-drop on the property.

Police have also been conducting interviews at Otaika Accommodation Park, where Simmonds had been staying until mid-February 2019. Her friends and her former partner's family are still at the park, he said.

Clayton said police had people of interest in relation to the case and were now at the point where they were able to do more interviews.

NZ POLICE/SUPPLIED Police investigating the disappearance of Bridget Simmonds in 2019 say the case is now being treated as suspicious.

"We have received information over the last few months that has led us to this point ... Earlier, there was nothing to saying that anything sinister had happened to her."

But Clayton said police had always kept staff on the case and never believed Simmonds had wanted to lose contact with her family, including her two children.

"Do I wish I had more information at the start? I'm not going to deny that I wish we had had more information to push this inquiry earlier."

Police are continuing to appeal for more information, and are urging one person in particular, who has already contacted Crimestoppers with "really good information", to make contact again.

Anyone can call the investigation team directly on 09 430 4555 on weekdays from 8am to 5pm, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

BRIDGET WAS 'HEADSTRONG'

Those who knew Bridget Simmonds describe her as a headstrong character, who was outgoing.

Denise Piper/Stuff Bridget Simmonds lived at this cabin at the Otaika Accommodation Park until a few weeks before her disappearance.

A childhood friend, Sandra Haggerty, previously told Stuff Simmonds was badly beaten about a week before her disappearance.

It was unusual for her to not be in touch with her family, including her teenage son who was battling leukaemia, and her mother who she spoke to every day.

Clayton said while police now had grave concerns for her safety, they still needed to keep an open mind and could not rule out suicide.